INEOS recruitment staff believe a £100,000-a-week English talent is exactly what Manchester United need in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are being linked with important summer business left, right and centre currently, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyes significant reinforcements ahead of next season.

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as an exciting target who could add a great deal to United's attack, having caught the eye for the Serie A side of late. He bagged 11 goals and four assists in the league in 2023/24, and has also excelled at youth team level for Netherlands, still awaiting his senior debut.

The Red Devils are also believed to be keen on signing Fulham central midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League over the past two seasons. They could look to hijack Bayern Munich's attempts to snap him up, seeing him as a good choice to bolster a struggling midfield.

There have also been claims that United are looking to make Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze their marquee signing of the summer transfer window, in a move that could be worth as much as £60m.

Man Utd "very much in the race" to sign attacking star

According to a new update from Football Insider, INEOS recruitment staff now believe Eze would be an ideal signing for Manchester United this summer.

"A well-placed source has now told Football Insider that Man United are 'very much in the race' to land the midfield star. It is believed Eze is high on their list of potential targets and ticks a lot of boxes for the new-look INEOS recruitment staff at Old Trafford."

This is an update that could really make United fans sit up and take notice, considering what a talented and exciting player Eze is, with his performances earning him a place in England's squad for Euro 2024. He could even push for a starting berth in a left-sided role, providing excellent competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, highlighting what a top-quality player he is.

The £100,000-a-week maestro has shone for Palace in recent years, edging gradually towards his peak, with 15 goal involvements coming his way in 2023/24, from only 24 Premier League starts. Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has talked him up ahead of the Euros.

"It was lovely to see Eze go in and play with that swagger that he has at Palace. He’s had a couple of camps with us now and it’s good to see him getting more and more integrated with the group and feeling more comfortable in the shirt. We saw that beautiful gliding run where he can take people out through the middle of the pitch with the power that he has."

Eze could add so much creativity and unpredictability to United's team from the off, being capable of shining in a central attacking midifeld role or out wide, and signing him would feel like a major coup.