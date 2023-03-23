Leeds United are a club steeped in tradition and boast a rich history that dates far back, hence why their 16-year absence from the Premier League was so striking.

It marked a fall from grace for one of England's most prestigious clubs, thus making their return in 2020 all the more triumphant.

However, the struggles faced since then have done little to ease fans' worries, as two out of the three campaigns seem destined for a desperate scrap for survival.

It perhaps could have those around the club thinking back to prior successes, of players who had lit up their respective teams and played a big role in forming the fine history they have today.

Whilst to seek out the truly elite former assets you would have to hark back to two decades ago, one of the most prominent figures must be Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink given his instant success and the subsequent profit he made the club.

How much did Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cost Leeds?

Whilst he was a relative unknown, plying his trade in Portugal, the Whites managed to snag the Dutchman for a fee of just £2m back in 1997.

Handing him his first taste of English football, where he would later star for Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic, it was in Yorkshire where he initially announced himself as a truly top-class footballer.

The 50-year-old would score 35 times in just 79 appearances, posting a further 12 assists to further pronounce his greatness. He even earned praise from David O'Leary, who branded him a "wonderful" lad despite their tumultuous relationship which saw him leave the club.

In a recent interview talking about his exit, Hasselbaink told Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast: "I didn't want to leave. I had a great time and I wanted to sign a new contract, a longer contract.

"I had two years left and I was in line to get a new contract, I was doing well. When I came, nobody knew me so my contract was that of an unknown player, but two years later players were getting new contracts.

"They offered me a new contract but it wasn't great. I wasn't one of David O'Leary's favourites. He took over and I think he wanted to get his own team."

In August of 1999, just two short years after first signing, the club would sanction his £12m sale to Atletico Madrid.

Whilst his departure was an upsetting one, given how the 5 foot 10 marksman starred for Leeds, the fact that they had made a startling 500% profit across this period did note a success.

However, as their 2004 relegation would outline, this financial gain would not be enough to offset deeper troubles that were to come.