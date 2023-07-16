Tottenham Hotspur could be set to bolster their backline tenfold in one fell swoop this summer, as they continue to be linked with a host of top defenders...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

The latest on this pursuit comes via a report by journalist Alan Nixon, who suggests that Spurs are set to rival Newcastle United in the race to sign Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

It is noted that Ange Postecoglou is keen on the centre-back, who has impressed with his ability on the ball in recent years for a side that has at times struggled.

However, Roy Hodgson is expected to demand a huge fee to deter the suitors of his main man, as the report details a mouth-watering £50m price tag.

Given the Lilywhites' are also chasing deals for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, it is unlikely that they could afford all three when the fees are set to be so astronomical. However, with the latter of these two noted as the preferred option, it is worth imagining the fine partnership he and Andersen could strike up in north London.

How good is Joachim Andersen?

Having first garnered attention with his performances at Fulham, the Eagles were willing recipients of the Danish international upon their relegation, signing the defender from his parent club Lyon.

They would spend just £14.9m to tempt the 27-year-old to Selhurst Park, where he has shone ever since. Just last season saw him enjoy arguably his best personal campaign since moving to England in 2020, as he maintained a 6.96 average rating in the league buoyed by an 80% pass accuracy, 1.3 tackles and 5.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

His technical quality remains high, but standing at 6 foot 4, his physicality matches these levels.

He is the quintessential modern-day centre-back, with his former coach at Midtjylland, Svend Graversen, claiming: "He’s always been very good on the long passes. He was the leader in defence — I put him at centre-back but he was normally a midfielder. You could see the calmness on the ball, his awareness, especially the space in front of him in the defence was very good."

Fortunately for Postecoglou, should he acquire him and his other top target, so too is Tapsoba. In no time at all he could revolutionise his back four and forge one of the best ball-playing defences in the division, set to catapult them back into contention for European football.

Given Andersen's imperious defensive qualities though, his addition beside the Burkina Faso international could provide the perfect foundation with which the 24-year-old could truly shine.

After all, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe, Tapsoba ranks in the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref. If he were to receive assurances that an improved squad and Postecoglou's tactics would provide, these could reach imperious heights in north London.

This, plus the fact the Leverkusen ace also maintained 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game last term in the Bundesliga, denotes a defensively-sound yet technically-superior pairing that could soon be formed involving the 6 foot 4 menace and Andersen.