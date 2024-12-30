Arsenal have now identified an "exciting" £25m player as their top target to strengthen a key position, according to a report.

Arsenal not expecting a busy window

Earlier this month, Mikel Arteta confirmed that he does not expect Arsenal to be busy in the January transfer window, saying: “I don’t expect and never expect January to be super busy.

"But we have to wait and see where we are. Some surprises can come, we are prepared for that if there are some opportunities and we’ll have to see. Hopefully the availability of the squad is going to be better in a few weeks but we’ll have to wait and see.”

However, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling now sidelined, Arteta may be forced to enter the market for a new forward to help sustain his side's Premier League title push, and there are a few options in mind.

The Gunners could be offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani on a loan deal this January, amid a lack of consistent first-team opportunities at the Parc des Princes. Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram has also been identified as a major target for Arteta, with the manager keen to bolster his attacking options this winter.

Another position which the Arsenal boss didn't manage to strengthen during the summer is goalkeeper, failing to bring in a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners missed out on the signing of Espanyol's Joan Garcia, with recent speculation indicating that Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi could be targeted instead.

However, a new update from The Mirror has confirmed that Garcia remains Arsenal's top goalkeeper target, as they look to bring in cover for David Raya.

Goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana believes the Spaniard would be the perfect heir to Raya in the long-term, and the player himself is keen on a move to north London, but he is unlikely to come cheap. Espanyol are currently insisting on a £25m fee, which could rise between now in the summer, should he receive a call-up to the Spain national team.

Garcia could be the perfect heir to Raya

Raya is still relatively young for a goalkeeper at 29-years-old, but it is still wise to bring in a long-term replacement, and Garcia is showing signs he could be the perfect heir. Analyst Ben Mattinson has given an overview of the 23-year-old's qualities, claiming that he is very similar to Arsenal's current no.1.

The Espanyol star is particularly impressive at stopping crosses, ranking in the 90th percentile per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The only thing that could put Arsenal off making a move is the price tag, as £25m or above is quite steep for a player unlikely to get much game time initially, particularly when there are other areas of the squad that need strengthening more urgently.