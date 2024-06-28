A £21 million player is reportedly very tempted to join Tottenham this summer, coming after a potentially "concrete" offer behind the scenes.

Postecoglou targets Spurs overhaul over multiple transfer windows

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been forthright in his vision, as he seeks to build a winning team at N17 and orchestrate a rebuild of the current squad.

Postecoglou wants a new-centre-back, midfielder and striker at Tottenham this summer, with the Australian already seeing Timo Werner's loan deal extended for another season. Chairman Daniel Levy is ready to back the Lilywhites head coach after a promising debut campaign, as Tottenham came very close to sealing fourth in their first year without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

A fair few players could depart N17 as well, coming after they released Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele already. Tottenham recently attempted a player-plus-cash bid to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, which included out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Postecoglou believes it will take three or four windows of transfers before Spurs are a major force, though, and has urged patience in their potential rise to the top.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's current squad.

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

One position you didn't expect them to be planning for is between the sticks, especially after Guglielmo Vicario's fantastic debut campaign as Tottenham's undisputed number one to replace Hugo Lloris.

The Italian was praised for some of his heroic displays, but given Fraser Forster is their only senior back-up, a report from Spain states that Spurs are now targeting Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia.

Garcia tempted to join Tottenham after potentially concrete offer

Spanish newspaper AS claims Tottenham are the team "most tempting" Garcia, who helped Espanyol achieve promotion back to La Liga at the first time of asking.

They add that Spurs could have already sent a concrete proposal to the 23-year-old, though don't exactly clarify whether it has definitely gone in. The Spaniard, who will represent his country in the Olympics soon, is described as a key player in Espanyol's quest back to La Liga - and he's now being chased by clubs all over Europe as a result.

Garcia's deal is also thought to include a £21 million release clause.