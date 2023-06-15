Arsenal remain interested in a Premier League rival's player, with a recent update on their pursuit having now been dropped...

What's the latest on Joao Cancelo to Arsenal?

Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, journalist Harry Symeou detailed the numerous players that the Gunners have been linked with despite the window having only truly opened on Wednesday.

Whilst the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Declan Rice were mentioned, what he noted about Joao Cancelo was perhaps the most interesting.

He claimed:

"I really do think that Arsenal want to do this deal, I really, really do. Whether they’ll be able to do it or not remains to be seen, because I think financially this is quite a difficult one to do.

“We know that there was an option-to-buy available for Bayern at around about €60m (£51m) and we know that Bayern don’t want to take that up. This suggests that Manchester City are of the belief that the player is worth [the] money and he absolutely is.

“It’s going to cost money to get him off of a rival and City do see us as that now, I don’t think they’re going to be letting people move across to Arsenal as freely as they did last summer looking at the way that elevated us."

How good could Joao Cancelo be at Arsenal?

Whilst the acquisition of someone so ingrained in a philosophy akin to Mikel Arteta's would offer widescale improvements, it could be argued that the comfortability of the defender in his role could have a particularly revolutionary effect on those within the back line.

After all, should he invert to form the base of a box midfield, just like he has done at times under Pep Guardiola, it could allow the likes of William Saliba to truly thrive and become one of the best ball-playing defenders in the game.

The way in which Cancelo accepts the ball in awkward areas, as a creatively unique full-back, would offer another key passing lane for the Frenchman who has enjoyed a stellar first full year playing English football.

When compared to other central defenders across Europe, the 22-year-old ranks in the top 8% for passes attempted and the top 7% for pass completion per 90, via FBref. This has boosted his 6.96 average rating, further upheld through 1.3 tackles and three clearances per game too, via Sofascore.

Meanwhile, the Portugal international, when put alongside other full-backs in Europe, blows them all out of the water creatively. He ranks in the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 2% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for assists, but most importantly for Saliba, the top 4% for progressive passes received, all per 90 via FBref.

This has led teammate Jack Grealish to wax lyrical about his qualities, claiming:

"He is so good technically. You know when we're playing one-touch, two-touch, he's just a joke and then he can shoot right foot, left foot from anywhere."

City's treble-winning boss Pep Guardiola would also supplement this, by outlining one particularly outstanding showing: "He was aggressive and has incredible quality with the ball."

With a defensive steel showcased in his 1.5 tackles and one interception per Bundesliga game last season, but an unparalleled ability to take the ball and forge opportunities, Cancelo has all the attributes to come into the Emirates and help make Saliba one of the best in his position.