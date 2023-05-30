Arsenal could seek to close their gap on the Premier League title, by once again buying from rivals Manchester City.

What's the latest on Joao Cancelo to Arsenal?

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who recently offered an update on the future of Joao Cancelo.

Having fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola, the Portugal international was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich in an effort to find a new permanent home. However, with the report noting that they will snub the buy-option, it now opens the door for Mikel Arteta to swoop in.

The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter: "Understand Manchester City are ready to sell João Cancelo this summer. He will return from Bayern, €70m (£61m) buy option won’t be triggered. Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, he’s one of the names in the list. Barça have genuine interest since January but… depends on FFP."

A further report from Di Marzio stated that Pep Guardiola won't stand in the way of such a transfer from happening either.

Given their success in securing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Etihad last summer, this could replicate that by bolstering their full-back options. However, it could spell bad news for Ben White

Is Joao Cancelo better than Ben White?

In what was a season that truly defied all the odds, the Gunners can feel wholly delighted with a second-place finish despite having led the division for most of the campaign.

Whilst much of that success was attributed to their free-flowing front line who notched 88 goals, their defence was equally assured until the injury to William Saliba.

That then saw their goals conceded per game rise from 0.9 per game to 1.8 per game, indicative of his importance.

In securing Cancelo, not only would they add another creative asset to complement Zinchenko on the right flank, but it would arguably force White into a backup role behind both him and the Frenchman.

That would likely be due to his statistics being incomparable to the Citizens star, as their domination of the ball often requires more decisive and creative players rather than the solidity the England international offers. They ranked fifth for most possession this season.

White has impressed at full-back, but his 6.91 average rating is only upheld through 1.6 tackles, two clearances and 0.7 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

For comparison, during last season, his last full year in England, Cancelo maintained a 7.33 average rating as he assisted seven and scored once.

He would also record 1.1 key passes per game, chipping in with a further 1.6 tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

At his peak, the 29-year-old was truly unstoppable at both ends of the pitch, and his offensive impetus would likely have forged an even more impressive tally than the one aforementioned.

It was no surprise to see him branded as "world-class" by journalist Zach Lowy midway through that term.

Should he recapture that form with a move to north London, his arrival could prove so important in helping the Gunners topple Manchester City, with the player completing a personal mission to prove Guardiola wrong for casting him out too.

White, however, would undoubtedly be forced to watch from the sidelines.