Arsenal have enjoyed a remarkable season despite the pain of their recent collapse, which should be remembered for the surprise of their maintained title charge rather than the failures post-March.

Much of this excellence was upheld through their summer transfer window, in which they bolstered the necessary positions with immense quality to bridge that gap between themselves and Manchester City. Although they still remain out of their reach, the hope will be that this coming window can once again take them a step closer to Premier League glory.

Having tempted Oleksandr Zinechenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Etihad to the Emirates, perhaps manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar could seek to make it a hat trick, prying on the uncertainty surrounding Joao Cancelo's future to bring him to north London as well.

After all, it was noted just last week that the Gunners were one of many European powerhouses interested in a surprise swoop for the Portugal international, who has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola this year.

Having spent half of this season at Bayern Munich, the €70m (£61m) clause to purchase him remains a stumbling block for the Bavarian giants. However, with Arsenal on track to record a second-place finish, their finances are set for a lofty boost with Champions League football returning to the Emirates.

This could provide the necessary funds to acquire this versatile defender alongside Declan Rice, who remains their top target.

How has Joao Cancelo played this season?

Having shot to fame across England for being one of the first to truly perfect the inverted full-back role that is creeping into normalcy, the 28-year-old has managed 11 assists across all competitions for both City and Bayern.

Such form has seen the words of writer David Cartlidge come to fruition, as he once branded the speedster as "electric". Now, almost every time the former Valencia star takes to the field, the journalist is proven right.

Last season was the apex of such success, as he maintained a 7.33 average rating in the Premier League, supported by 1.1 key passes, 2.3 tackles and 2.3 shots per game, via Sofascore.

The attacking impetus he boasts would bolster any team, and he could offer a perfect foil on either flank for the Gunners.

Given the struggles without William Saliba, Cancelo's presence could allow Ben White to shift into central defender. Should Zinchenko ever get injured, again the defender could ease their worries their too. In one fell swoop, their whole backline could immediately receive a timely boost.

Snagging a top unwanted talent from Guardiola would see Edu repeat that aforementioned masterclass with Jesus' £45m deal, who has quickly established himself as the focal point of Arteta's side.

As someone well-versed in his philosophy, the Brazilian quickly integrated as a creative and clinical asset who could also lead the press - ten goals and six assists in an injury-hit 24-game season is indicative of a strong debut campaign, which can only improve next season too.

This could add that touch of quality and depth needed to finally put them on a level playing field with City, ready to go to war again for the 2023/24 campaign with an army of Guardiola rejects vying to prove their former mentor wrong.