Arsenal have already enjoyed a fruitful transfer window thus far, with a host of expensive additions expected to help them take the next step towards usurping Manchester City. However, there could still be more to come...

Is Joao Cancelo going to Arsenal?

That's according to writer Rudy Galetti, who offered Tribal Football numerous updates on many of the latest transfer rumours.

One such saga he detailed was regarding the future of Joao Cancelo, who since being exiled to Bayern Munich back in January has led a confused return to the Etihad. Unsurprisingly, this has drawn plenty of suitors more than willing to gain his experience and quality.

Mikel Arteta has been ever-present within that group, and the Italian journalist now suggests that the Gunners remain interested in him, but must first rely on a few sales to offset their already lucrative summer.

The Citizens, likely in an effort to get him off their wage bill, reportedly slashed his asking price to €40m (£34m) back in May.

How good is Joao Cancelo?

The quality of the Portugal international needs no introduction, as the man who arguably popularised the inverted full-back role, bringing it into mainstream football with his dynamism and creativity from left-back.

As a longstanding problem position of Pep Guardiola's, the 29-year-old stepped up to post an outstanding 2021/22 season, outlined by his 7.33 average rating in the league. This was a figure buoyed by his offensive impetus, as he recorded eight assists alongside 1.1 key passes and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Such form even earned praise from fellow full-back and now retiree Ahmed Elmohammady:

"Pep has improved so many players over the years but Cancelo became a world-class player".

Whilst Arteta seeks to exert total control over games, with many of his squad catered towards that, Cancelo would be a wildcard, more than capable of maintaining that possession-based system whilst adding in extra firepower that Oleksandr Zinchenko simply does not have.

It would essentially be like trading a central midfielder for a winger in that role, neither of which is a natural left-back.

For all his success last campaign, the Ukraine international was instead a far more calming presence besides Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, allowing the former to push forward.

This resulted in his 14 goal contributions in the Premier League, reaching the pinnacle of his career at the Emirates.

With these figures having departed, given his move to Bayer Leverkusen, perhaps now would mark the perfect time to remove the safety Zinchenko promises for someone who could actually make up for the absence of such an attacking presence.

His 6.93 average rating last term saw him record just three goal contributions, as his 0.7 key passes and 1.5 tackles per game were pushed aside in favour of his 88% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

He is stable, solid and arguably faultless, but to topple a side like the Cityzens, Arteta will want much more.

The Spaniard needs match-winners all across the pitch, and goals aplenty to threaten a side they simply could not beat last year. By snatching Cancelo from their grip, they would instantly earn this, leaving Zinchenko's starting role seriously under threat.