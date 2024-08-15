A marquee player is now "working very hard" to join Chelsea via his representative doing all the legwork, as another pretty exciting transfer window at Stamford Bridge continues to offer many twists and turns before deadline day.

Chelsea fail in Omorodion bid as they renegotiate Gallagher exit

Despite reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the signing of young striker Samu Omorodion, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous 'here we go' to the transfer as well, the move fell through at the eleventh hour due to contractual issues (Sky Sports).

This has resulted in Conor Gallagher's move to Atletico stalling, as the La Liga side were seemingly going to reinvest the cash received for Omorodion to seal a deal for the England midfielder.

As such, despite his medical being completed and documentation finalised, Gallagher has been forced to fly back to London, as he waits for Chelsea to find a solution and reopen the door for his switch to Spain.

“The Conor Gallagher situation at Chelsea remains one of the biggest sagas of the summer transfer window," said Romano in a Chelsea update on Gallagher to CaughtOffside.

“The player is back in London and is now back at Cobham to train today, but not with the Chelsea first-team squad as he’s not considered an important player or regular starter under manager Enzo Maresca. So, after everything was done, contracts ready, medical okay with Atletico Madrid, the two clubs have still not signed the contracts because of what happened with Samu Omorodion.

Gallagher's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Overall rating 7.13 2nd via WhoScored

“Now Chelsea and Atletico are negotiating over Joao Felix, trying to find a solution to the situation. Gallagher is waiting and the deal remains on, but the England midfielder is no longer in Madrid, he’s in London waiting to understand if Chelsea and Atletico can find a solution.

“It’s a crazy situation as Gallagher starts training at Chelsea.”

Felix will be key to this situation, as Chelsea enter talks to re-sign the Portugal international as an alternative to Omorodion. The 24-year-old could indirectly grant Gallagher his desired move to Atletico, and it is believed Felix has already agreed to join Chelsea before deadline day.

Felix "working very hard" to join Chelsea via Jorge Mendes

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is apparently in England right now - attempting to get his £51 million client a move to Stamford Bridge (Fabrizio Romano).

Reporter Graeme Bailey, speaking to Chelsea News this week, says Mendes is "working very hard" to seal a transfer to Chelsea on Felix's behalf, so it is pretty clear at this point that the ex-Barcelona and Benfica sensation wants to sign for Maresca.

“I think there is a belief that Felix to Chelsea might get done," said Bailey.

"Jorge Mendes is working very hard on that deal. There is a belief that will happen.”