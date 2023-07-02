Tottenham Hotspur could be set to add some true defensive steel to their midfield this summer, with one top target having emerged...

What's the latest on Joao Palhinha to Tottenham Hotspur?

The latest comes from The Sun (1/7; page 67), who suggests that the Lilywhites are huge admirers of Fulham's Joao Palhinha, but will expect competition from West Ham United.

Having enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League, the Portugal international has unsurprisingly earned widespread interest from some top clubs. However, the Cottagers will reportedly hold out for a mouth-watering £90m fee in an effort to ward those suitors off, likely viewing their midfield general at a similar level to the £105m-rated Declan Rice.

With that kind of figure unlikely to stir Ange Postecoglou into action, the fact he remains keen on the player could see him seek to negotiate, in an effort to build a fine platform for his new signing James Maddison to truly thrive.

How good is Joao Palhinha?

For what was his first year in English football, the 27-year-old took to the physicality demanded of him with ease, showcasing his ability to consistently snatch back possession in that engine room with huge success. Even as early as August did commentator Steve Wilson brand the midfielder "outstanding", as a sign of the imperious presence that would go on to dominate many games.

In fact, the former Sporting CP metronome finished quite comfortably as the division's top tackler, with his 147 tackles dwarfing the competition. Moises Caicedo recorded the next best, with 100, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was nowhere near with his tally of 56.

Given the Denmark international could be set to depart this summer, Palhinha could represent a fine replacement who boasts that additional bit of defensive steel and athleticism to allow him to screen a back four all on his own.

That being said, Spurs' 27-year-old ace did maintain a 7.11 average Sofascore rating last term in the league, marking a slight improvement on the 7.00 of his potential successor.

However, a gulf in class is not made apparent in their underlying statistics, as whilst the former recorded an 89% pass accuracy, 0.9 key passes, 1.6 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game (via Sofascore), Palhinha would instead maintain an 83% pass accuracy, 0.2 key passes, 4.2 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game of his own, via Sofascore.

Should Postecoglou opt to enact this transfer switch around, he would sacrifice the added offensive impetus that Hojbjerg offers for more solidity, likely aiming to give his true creative threats the best possible environment to exert their will on a game and win matches on their own.

Few within the Premier League could offer what Marco Silva's main man would, thus explaining his astronomical price tag. However, should it be slashed at any point, Spurs must swoop to secure what would be the perfect all-action defensive midfielder to underpin their new manager's high-octane philosophy.