A "superb" and versatile Premier League player is now open to the idea of completing a move to Liverpool next year, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are absolutely flying after their 6-3 win away to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, with the result taking them four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Arne Slot may have inherited a world-class squad from Jurgen Klopp but that's not to say that Liverpool won't be doing some important transfer business in 2025, whether it be in the January transfer window or next summer. One possible target is Jeremie Frimpong, who has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, winning the Bundesliga title last season.

Much has been made of Andy Robertson's up-and-down season for the Reds, and with the Scot now 30 years of age, a long-term replacement needs to be found. Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is seen as an option to replace him, with the American impressing against Slot's men in the 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month, registering two assists.

A more high-profile left-back addition would be Alphonso Davies, with the Bayern Munich superstar backed to join as his contract at Bayern nears its end. He is arguably the best in Europe in his position, and a dream option in that role.

Liverpool plotting move for £60m Brighton star

According to a new update from Football Insider, Brighton striker Joao Pedro is open to joining Liverpool in a potential £60m move in 2025, as he looks for a big new challenge in his career. FSG have been interested in striking a deal for some time, but this is the first development on the player's personal feelings towards a move.

It is stated that the Reds have been "keeping tabs" on the 23-year-old's progress, and he likes the idea of joining "one of the top Premier League sides".

With doubts persisting over Darwin Nunez's worth at Liverpool, whether it be his link-up play or finishing, and Diogo Jota an injury-prone figure, the Reds should consider signing a new striker next summer.

In Pedro, they have an outstanding option to come in and lead the line for the long-term future, having impressed so much for Brighton this season, registering seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in seven Premier League starts. He has even been described as "superb" by Alan Shearer, which is high praise from a legendary attacking player.

Pedro's versatility should be seen as an added bonus for Slot, with the Brazilian naturally a centre forward, but also capable of shining on either flank in a similar fashion to Jota, giving Liverpool's head coach even more attacking firepower.

Whether the Reds make a move for him or not is likely to depend on their stance towards Nunez, who is still a hit-and-miss figure, despite now being in his third season at Anfield.

If the Uruguayan doesn't find a new gear between now and May, it may be time for Liverpool to cut their losses with him, instead acquiring the services of the highly-rated Pedro.