A key update has emerged regarding the future of Sunderland hero Jobe Bellingham, with his long-term path looking decided already.

Bellingham's Sunderland future

The 18-year-old may be living in the shadow of his brother Jude Bellingham currently, considering he has moved to Real Madrid and become one of the leading players in world football, but the Black Cats ace is a top-quality young player in his own right.

Despite his tender years, Bellingham is already such a key figure at the Stadium of Light, with a tally of seven goals coming his way in the Championship last season, as well as an average of 1.3 tackles per game. That outlines what an all-round midfield presence he is, albeit in a more attack-minded role, and Sunderland will want to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

It is only natural that plenty of interest has emerged in the teenager of late, however, with a number of Premier League clubs keen on snapping him up, including Tottenham. His long-term potential is there for all to see, and even the most optimistic of Black Cats supporters will know that he won't be at the club forever.

As things stand, though, Bellingham hasn't gone anywhere, and now a significant update has dropped when it comes to how the Englishman sees his own situation.

Bellingham set to stay at Sunderland

According to a fresh claim from Il Messaggero [via Sport Witness], Bellingham's carefully planned career path is "blocking" a move to Lazio, even though the Serie A side are still interested in signing him this summer.

Instead, the 18-year-old wants to spend one more year with the Black Cats, prior to sealing a move to the Premier League (assuming they are not promoted), with the next step in his plan to play in the English top flight, rather than a move abroad like his brother.

Bellingham is frighteningly mature for his age, not only in terms of his performances for Sunderland on the pitch, but also the manner in which he is clearly looking at his future, making sure he makes the right career decisions. Black Cats fans will be understandably desperate to have another year of the teenager in their squad, especially as he could go up another gear, before accepting that they will likely lose him to a bigger club in 2025 if they do not go up.

It remains to be seen what level Bellingham can reach, in terms of emulating his sibling and becoming a genuine superstar for club and country, but him being at Sunderland will only enhance their hopes of mounting a promotion bid in the Championship next season, as Regis Le Bris looks to be an immediate hit as manager.

Related Sunderland looking to sign “poacher” who could shine with Clarke Sunderland would love if this new striker starred next to Jack Clarke this coming season.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Bellingham moved abroad this summer, and it could now be a case of the Black Cats enjoying every minute before he eventually departs for a new challenge, unless Le Bris' side gain promotion, in which case he could even stay on.