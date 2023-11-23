Sunderland will hope they can just immediately pick up from where they left off versus Plymouth Argyle this weekend, the international break arguably not coming at the best time for the Black Cats with positive momentum building.

Two wins and a draw from their last three matches before the break saw two convincing 3-1 home wins secured at the expense of Norwich City and Birmingham City, whilst the point away at Swansea City in a 0-0 stalemate felt like two points dropped from a Sunderland perspective - the Swans playing with ten men from the 30-minute mark onwards.

Regardless of recent results seeing Sunderland jump up to sixth in the current Championship standings, Tony Mowbray could potentially make a handful of changes to his starting line-up for the lengthy away journey down to Devon.

Here's the manager's predicted XI...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson is almost guaranteed to start away at Plymouth, Sunderland's number one has played every single minute of Championship football possible for the Black Cats this season.

He's also been crucial in between the sticks, saving a penalty away at Swansea to spare Sunderland blushes and pick up a point.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Likewise, Trai Hume should be a shoo-in for the eleven fielded by Mowbray this Saturday away at Argyle even after featuring for Northern Ireland during the International break.

Hume should be ready and fit for the test of Plymouth regardless, praised recently by fellow compatriot and Black Cats teammate Daniel Ballard for being a "real technician" at right-back for both club and country.

3 CB - Luke O'Nien

Missing from Sunderland's 3-1 win over Wayne Rooney's despondent Blues owing to suspension, Luke O'Nien should slot back into a centre-back role for the Argyle away game.

O'Nien's experience and leadership credentials make him a crucial player and battler for Mowbray's promotion hopefuls, Sunderland's number 13 impressing in the Swansea stalemate with four of his five aerial duels won on the day as per Sofascore.

4 CB - Nectarios Triantis

It will be touch and go as to whether or not Mowbray risks Daniel Ballard for this Championship match, Sunderland's main man defensively picking up a knock on International duty to the detriment of the Black Cats.

If Ballard is ruled out of this contest, Sunderland's boss has a choice to make between starting Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt with the former just edging that battle for a starting spot.

Winning all three of his aerial and ground duels against Birmingham, whilst also clearing the ball away seven times from danger, as per Sofascore, Sunderland's Australian number 25 could get the starting nod.

5 LB - Niall Huggins

Huggins is another player who has had injury demons to contend with in recent years, but he has made that left-back spot for the club his own this season with fantastic individual displays.

With a goal and an assist next to his name too, the former Leeds United youngster turned Black Cats first-team gem should be picked again by Mowbray in this one.

6 CDM - Pierre Ekwah

The former Chelsea and West Ham United youth product has turned into a dependable defensive midfielder for his team this season, the 21-year-old has started Sunderland's last five matches to get a consistent run in the team.

The promising Frenchman won eight ground duels against Birmingham City to help his team at the back, blocking three shots too to keep frustrated Birmingham attackers lining up to shoot at bay as per Sofascore.

7 RM - Patrick Roberts

Signing a new contract with the Black Cats last week, keeping Roberts at the Stadium of Light now until 2026, Sunderland's right winger spoke of wanting to achieve even "more success" as a group with promotion back to the Premier League the ultimate dream.

The one-time should be retained by Mowbray in spite of his poor numbers for the Black Cats this season - the ex Manchester City midfielder yet to score this season in the second tier.

Yet, his unpredictability on the ball and ability to conjure up footballing magic from nothing is an effective calling card and he should be picked by his manager for the game at Home Park on Saturday.

8 CM - Dan Neil

In and around the Sunderland first team ranks for some time now - bursting onto the scene with the Black Cats as an academy prodigy in 2018 - Neil is now a seasoned starter for his boyhood club and should feature against Plymouth.

Having an off-day by his standards against Birmingham - losing possession 13 times in total, as per Sofascore - Neil's three goals from 15 games gives Mowbray's men another attacking outlet who can also roll up his sleeves and help out defensively when needed.

9 CM - Adil Aouchiche

Described as a "wonderful talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig when coming through at Saint-Etienne, Aouchiche is beginning to show that he is just that for Sunderland even in brief substitute appearances.

It could see the young French attacking midfielder displace Jobe Bellingham from the starting line-up, with Mowbray talking recently about the need to ensure his teenage sensation isn't overworked and nurtured properly so as not to damage his potential.

Aouchiche would be the like-for-like swap if Bellingham is rested, the 21-year-old dazzling Birmingham defenders when he was introduced onto the Stadium of Light turf for an enthralling 16-minute spell - scoring with one of his first touches to consolidate the 3-1 win.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Clarke is the first name on Mowbray's team sheet at this moment in time, the former Tottenham man critical to how Sunderland operate with nine goals and one assist from 17 appearances this season so far.

A potential transfer storm could be brewing this coming January for Sunderland's star man, with interest in his services from Premier League clubs expected, but Clarke will remain focused on the here and now and will want to deliver another exceptional individual display against Plymouth.

11 ST - Nazariy Rusyn

Sunderland are likely to be busy in the January transfer window, with a striker arrival expected at the Stadium of Light, according to reports.

In the meantime, Nazariy Rusyn will continue as Sunderland's lone striker for the trip to Devon, the Ukrainian attacker showing glimpses recently that he can step up to the mark - assisting Bellingham's opening goal last time out, Rusyn's pivotal involvement in the build-up helping the 18-year-old to fire home.

Sunderland's Predicted XI in full: GK - Patterson; RB - Hume, CB - O'Nien, CB - Triantis, LB - Huggins; CDM - Ekwah, RM - Roberts, CM - Neil, CM - Aouchiche, LM - Clarke; ST - Rusyn