Highlights Sheffield Wednesday continue to struggle in the Championship, sitting at the bottom of the table with only six points from 17 matches.

Injuries have plagued the team, with key players like Barry Bannan and George Byers being sidelined at different points in the season.

The latest blow is the long-term injury to Under-21 captain Sean Fusire, who will be out for months after undergoing a hernia operation. The team will need to rely on younger players to make an impact.

Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a fresh injury blow to a player who now faces "months" on the sidelines, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

The Owls may have brought in Danny Rohl as an exciting young managerial appointment, replacing Xisco Munoz in the process, but it continues to be an extremely tough season at Hillsborough in the Championship.

After the joy of earning promotion from League One last time around, following dramatic playoff victories over Peterborough United and Barnsley, it has been a sobering return to the second tier, with Wednesday bottom of the table and picking up just six points from their opening 17 league matches.

While performances and results simply haven't been good enough for the Owls, injuries have also hurt them, with both Xisco and Rohl having to make do without key players at different points in the campaign.

Barry Bannan arguably remains Wednesday's best player, but he was out through injury earlier in the season, and the same applied to George Byers, who was another influential midfielder last term. Meanwhile, summer signing Juan Delgado is a long-term absentee, and these are just a few of the issues that have faced the Owls.

Major injury setback for youth star Fusire

Taking to X on Monday, Crann claimed that Sheffield Wednesday Under-21s captain Sean Fusire now faces "months" on the sidelines after having a hernia operation, acting is yet another blow for the club.

"Understand SWFC's U21 captain, Sean Fusire, has had to undergo a hernia operation and will now face months on the sidelines as he recovers. There is hope that he’ll be able to get back playing before the season ends. Sad end to a productive 2023 for him.

While Fusire has only made two senior appearances for Wednesday to date, given the fact that he is just 18 years of age, this has to act as another blow, at a time when they desperately need to keep as many players fit as possible, and Rohl could be looking to the youngsters to spark some life into his senior squad.

The Englishman's only Owls appearance this season came in the EFL Cup, but given his stature as Under-21s skipper, he more than likely would have broken through as the campaign wore on.

A right-sided player who is capable of thriving as both a defender and a midfielder, Fusire has been at Hillsborough since back in 2014 as a young boy, and the hope is that his return isn't too far away in the new year.

Sheff Wed's Championship goalscorers this season Total Michael Smith 3 Anthony Musaba 2 George Byers 1 Tyreeq Bakinson 1 Juan Delgado 1 Lee Gregory 1 Barry Bannan 1

As for the first team, Rohl will now be preparing for Wednesday's daunting home clash with a Leicester City side who top the table currently, winning 14 of their 17 league games in 2023/24 so far.

It is clear that the Foxes go into the game as the overriding favourites to pick up all three points, and while the Owls may see this match as something of a free hit, it is imperative that wins start happening soon, or they will simply find themselves too far adrift.