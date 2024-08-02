A £45m-rated Liverpool player could now decide to quit Anfield after learning he was involved in a potential swap deal this summer, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds are believed to be in the mix to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto in the summer transfer window, being seen as an alternative to Anthony Gordon. While the Portuguese's injuries are a concern, Arne Slot could see him as a superb additional option in attack, having racked up nine assists in 18 starts in the Premier League last season.

In defence, a new centre-back could be ideal for Slot, as he looks to replace the departed Joel Matip and provide more competition for others, and Juventus ace Gleison Bremer has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Brazilian has impressed in Turin since arriving from Torino in 2022, averaging four clearances per game in Serie A in 2023/24.

Fabinho arguably hasn't yet been fully replaced at Anfield, even though Wataru Endo has done a solid job sitting in front of the defence, and PSV Eindhoven ace Joey Veerman has been backed to help fill that void before next season gets underway. He featured six times for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, helping them reach the semi-finals of the competition.

One of the star players at the Euros was Dani Olmo, who shone brightly for eventual winners Spain, and he is also seen as a target for Liverpool. The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder is wanted by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, too, however, so it won't be easy for Liverpool to get their man.

£45m Liverpool player could now quit Anfield

According to a new update from Football Insider, Joe Gomez could now quit Liverpool this summer after learning he was part of a possible swap offer involving Newcastle United winger Gordon.

The report says that the 27-year-old is "considering" his future at Anfield, with an earlier claim suggesting that the Reds value Gomez at £45m and held discussions to hand Newcastle the defender and a fee with Gordon heading in the opposite direction.

The Merseysiders would reportedly "be willing to sell Gomez at the right price heading into the next four weeks", with Liverpool's longest-serving player potentially waving his goodbyes after nine years at the club.

Losing Gomez would be a real shame, considering what an excellent utility player he has become, being capable of thriving all the way across the back-line. He now has 224 Liverpool appearances in total - it would be far more were it not for injury woes - and he has won eight trophies during this time there.

The England international is arguably now into his peak years, however, and he may feel that he needs to be a regular starter somewhere, which Slot may not be able to promise him.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate potentially the strongest pairing at Liverpool currently, and Jarell Quansah improving all the time, it is hard to see how Gomez's situation is going to change, meaning the Reds could be wise to cash in on him.

Having Gomez around arguably remains the preferable option, given his aforementioned versatility, but if he wants to leave, Slot shouldn't stand in his way, potentially getting as much as £45m for his signature in the process.