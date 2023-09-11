Daniel Farke has likely not enjoyed the start to his Leeds United career that he would have hoped for, but after the tumultuous summer he was forced to oversee, he can hardly be blamed for needing some extra recovery following its conclusion.

With the transfer window now well and truly shut, as the international break prolongs their wait for another Championship fixture, the German will likely be working night and day to conjure up a style that can keep them dominating the ball and forcing the issue, but add the cutting-edge that they have been somewhat lacking in key moments.

How many goals are Leeds conceding?

The Whites have averaged 59.4% possession and 15.4 shots per game in the league, yet only have seven goals in just five matches, four of which actually came in just one game, via Sofascore. This has led to a sole win thus far.

However, as if to propose a counter-balance for their profligacy, the defence has instead drawn praise, despite also conceding seven. That admittedly remains a far more favourable figure given they shipped 78 in just 38 Premier League clashes last term, but again Farke will continue to strive for perfection.

This slight upturn in solidity can be largely attributed to the emergence of Joe Rodon, having joined in that aforementioned summer on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Given how he has started life at Elland Road, already this looks like a shrewd piece of business.

With a team-high 91.7% pass accuracy, 1.3 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per game across the squad, it seems the Wales international could be the rock that they build their success off this campaign. That is unless their club captain makes a triumphant return to fitness.

When will Liam Cooper be fit?

As they battled with Cardiff City in their Championship curtain-raiser, the clash was marred by Liam Cooper's substitution following another unfortunate injury.

The Scotland international has been plagued with various ailments for many years now, with this marking the latest in a long line of frustrating moments in his career.

When fit, the 32-year-old has been one of the Whites' most important players, but the issue remains that luck never seems to be on his side.

He has missed the bulk of the last two seasons, both of which saw the club desperately scrapping for survival. What his leadership on the pitch has offered in the past could have been invaluable in that battle, with Javi Gracia outlining this: "He can do many things on the pitch but he’s very important as well out of the pitch: his personality can help us in this moment. He’s ready."

With Leeds' official website ruling him out for up to eight weeks at the start of August, this international break has eased that figure by hopefully bringing them halfway towards his return. Fans can now start harking back to his finer years at the club as a measure of what they could finally be getting.

Liam Cooper's Biggest Injuries Days Out 21/22 Hamstring Injury 99 18/19 Knee Injury 40 23/24 Foot Injury 27* 20/21 Chest Injury 25 20/21 Groin Injury 22

All stats via Transfermarkt

After all, his displays in their first season back in the top flight were exceptional, as the £25k-per-week titan maintained a 7.10 average rating, the fifth-highest within his squad that year.

This was a figure buoyed by his 86% pass accuracy, alongside his 75% dribble success rate, merging his comfort on the ball with a steely 2.4 interceptions, 2.7 tackles and 2.7 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

When fit, there are few around that boast not only his defensive impact but also the support he distils to his teammates. Cooper's return will mark a triumphant one, that could see him usurp Rodon and take the Championship by surprise with a run of games free from injury.