Steve Cooper will now be eyeing up various different signings to make having arrived in the Leicester City hot seat, to ensure the Foxes don't immediately slip back down to the Championship.

The one-time Premier League title-winners will, arguably, be the most confident of the trio that won promotion from the second tier up to the promised land of the top flight, after lifting the title in the division below as well with an impressive 31 wins registered.

The mastermind in the dug-out behind this success is gone now, however, with Enzo Maresca leaving for the allure of Chelsea after promotion was sealed, as Cooper now has a point to prove at the King Power Stadium, after leaving Nottingham Forest on sour terms in the Premier League.

Whether the Welshman is a success or not could rest on the incomings that Leicester are able to attract this summer, not wanting to rip apart the synergy of the squad from last season, but just adding in sprinkles of quality that can help make the East Midlands side an established top-flight team again.

Here is what next campaign's dream Leicester team could look like, therefore, with a face that has played under Cooper previously lined up to join the Foxes, amongst other notable deals...

1 GK - Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen will hope he can follow in the footsteps of fellow compatriot Kasper Schmeichel moving up to the Premier League with Leicester, with the 37-year-old an immortalised great at the King Power now, after competing in the EFL for large patches of his early footballing education.

The current Foxes shot-stopper was solid for the title-winners last campaign and will be trusted in-between the sticks moving up a league, amassing 13 clean-sheets from 44 second-tier clashes.

2 RB - Ricardo Pereira

Despite worries that Ricardo Pereira's head could potentially be turned in the midst of Leicester's relegation, the Portuguese defender remained situated in the East Midlands, even whilst playing in the division below, and shone.

Pereira would pick up three goals and three assists from the right-back spot, and will be eager to get going again in the Premier League now, having accumulated 102 appearances for his team in the elite division already.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

The first foray into the transfer market by the Foxes could see Cooper reunite with a former Swansea City face in Joe Rodon, with Rodon a wanted man currently, after a stellar loan spell with Leeds United.

He will be champing at the bit to test himself in the Premier League, and with Leicester needing more centre-back recruits arguably, the Welsh warrior could be the best possible buy available.

Rodon would take the Championship by storm last season, as his confidence on the ball stood out with 66 accurate passes averaged per match, alongside his no-nonsense ability to win duels, with 4.7 won on average.

4 CB - Jannick Vestergaard

Rodon could form a daunting duo with Jannick Vestergaard next campaign, as the towering Dane aims to rebuild his reputation in the top division with his employers, after making zero league appearances during the 2022-23 season.

He was a crucial figure at the back in the league below regardless, however, as the 31-year-old beat Rodon's average duels total per game at 4.6 successful duels per match.

Cooper will hope he can be as forceful in the Premier League, as Leicester aim to shut up shop in certain games, to get crucial points on the board.

5 LB - Wout Faes

Wout Faes could be permanently pushed out to the left-back spot next season to accommodate for the arrival of Rodon, with the Belgium international shining as a makeshift full-back in the Championship on occasion.

The 26-year-old played here six times on the way to the second-tier title being lifted, with three of those appearances coming during crunch games towards the very back end of the campaign.

He especially shone in this role during Leicester's penultimate league clash away at Preston North End, amassing 113 touches of the ball in the 3-0 victory, which saw him also whack the woodwork with an effort on goal.

6 CM - Harry Winks

The former Tottenham Hotspur central midfielder was key in the middle of the park for the promotion-winners last season, feeling revitalised and rejuvenated at the King Power in the process, after his time in North London fizzled out.

The calm 28-year-old missed just one Championship game all campaign long, and with 128 Premier League games under his belt across his full career, his importance to the cause could only be elevated if Leicester find themselves scrapping for their lives at the foot of the table.

7 CM - Sean Longstaff

Whilst Leicester will be pleased to have Winks around for the journey up a division, it looks increasingly likely that the Foxes won't be able to keep a firm grip on Wilfred Ndidi, who continues to be linked with a move away as his contract nears to its expiry date.

Leicester could go after Newcastle United man Sean Longstaff to fill a gap in the midfield department, therefore, having previously been rumoured with the £15m-rated talent.

Even with the injected riches of Saudi Arabia on side, Longstaff has remained in and around the Magpies first-team for longer than anticipated.

He would make 35 appearances last season in the league, scoring an impressive six goals along the way, and might be another smart buy to complement Winks' experience in the division.

8 CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Cooper will hope the only central midfield casualty his new side suffers is in the form of Ndidi, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall always touted for a major move away from the King Power when a transfer window comes into view.

In all competitions last campaign, the former Liverpool target would accumulate a staggering 27 goal contributions from just 49 games, with those at the King Power excited now to see how he can strut his stuff in the Premier League, if he sticks around.

9 RW - Abdul Fatawu

Leicester will want to make their loan capture of Abdul Fatawu a permanent one this transfer window, with talk suggesting such a deal will be done soon.

Fatawu shone in glimpses for the Foxes down the right wing in the Championship, with his most memorable showing coming against Southampton in April, bagging a hat-trick to help sink Russell Martin's Saints 5-0.

10 ST - Tammy Abraham

As much as Jamie Vardy is still blowing off the cobwebs with every season that comes his way for Leicester, the Foxes will need some reinforcements in the striker positions this summer, if they want to terrorise Premier League defences more, away from relying on their aggressive veteran.

Leicester have been linked with a swoop for AS Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham, who - when fully fit - scares Serie A defenders with his goalscoring prowess, netting 17 goals during his debut season out in Italy.

The £26m-rated striker could be a worthwhile addition, therefore, if Cooper can get him firing on all cylinders again, after an injury-disrupted 2023/24.

11 LW - Stephy Mavididi

Lastly, the left wing spot looks likely to be filled by Stephy Mavididi for Cooper's men in the Premier League, who - alongside Vardy and Fatawu - wreaked havoc onto Championship defences along the way to the title being held aloft.

The former Arsenal youth player registered 13 goals and six assists across all competitions, playing a huge role in Leicester's promotion success story as a result.