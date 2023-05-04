Tottenham Hotspur's transfer policy has been a checkered one in recent history, seemingly just adding players to plug gaps rather than as part of a long-term plan for the future.

Manchester City, and more recently Arsenal, have proven that faith in a manager over a lengthy period can breed rewards if it is placed in the right man. It must be someone willing to stick around for the long haul, with fresh tactical ideals and a hunger to keep improving.

In Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, they appointed three mercenaries who never really seemed invested in the cause.

This was reflected in most of the acquisitions made under them, particularly the former, who has a knack for spending big to earn instant success rather than building for the future.

Whilst his higher-profile gaffes will steal the headlines, such as Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon, players like Joe Rodon also still remain as a hangover from this failed Daniel Levy venture.

Whilst the 25-year-old is still tied to the club, despite having been sent on loan, this summer should mark his last for the Lilywhites as space and money need to be made for the new boss, who will hopefully subscribe to these aforementioned ideals.

How has Joe Rodon played for Spurs?

Having signed for a fee rising to £15m, the 22-year-old (at the time) Wales international was brought in to offer a quick fix for their central defence with the slight chance he might continue to develop.

Now a 25-year-old and boasting just 24 first-team appearances for Spurs, it seems that progression has well and truly halted.

Having been offloaded to Stade Rennais in a desperate attempt to reignite his career, a 6.84 rating in Ligue 1 is far from impressive given the weakness of that division compared to the Premier League.

His 90% pass accuracy and 3.2 clearances per game stand as a sole shining light, yet even Eric Dier has managed similarly in what has been one of his toughest years in north London yet.

The 29-year-old has a 6.88 average rating, seeing the pass accuracy drop to 86%, but the clearances elevated to 3.4 per game, via Sofascore.

Even during his darkest hour, the one-time Everton youngster still outshines the underwhelming Rodon.

In qualifying for the World Cup back in 2021, the ex-Swansea City titan was lauded by journalist Rob Phillips for a "colossal display" for his country. However, in a club team that will hopefully seek to dominate the ball and exert their will onto the opposition, the 6 foot 4 flop will be of no use.

He no longer has anything to offer this club, with Dier even posing a better alternative.

With that sad state of affairs summing up his time in north London, perhaps this summer he should seek to make a swift exit.