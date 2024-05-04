Leeds United chiefs think one player would be a "massive" signing this summer, and it is believed they're "desperate" to do a deal for him.

Leeds eyeing defensive reinforcements for 2024/25

The summer transfer window could be a pivotal one in terms of how Daniel Farke's side could either evolve or take a downward trajectory, with a fair few ins and outs expected at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville, coming after what has been an exceptional Championship campaign for him personally, has attracted interest from some of the Premier League's most elite sides.

Arne Slot and Liverpool are thought to be interested in Summerville, while the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked in parts as well. It would be hard for the Dutchman to resist a call from clubs of that calibre, and it will be interesting to see if the Whites entertain any suitable offers for their star forward.

In the event that Summerville's sale becomes more of a possibility, his exit could be used to fund Leeds' transfer activity. In that sense, it has been reported that Farke wishes to reinforce his defence ahead of next season.

Reports suggest that Leeds are keen on Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, while PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo García MacNulty has been linked with a move to Elland Road as well recently.

There is also the case of loanee defender Joe Rodon, who has starred for Leeds since joining the Yorkshire side on loan from Tottenham last summer. The Wales international has become a fixture of Farke's starting elevens, leading to reports that Leeds wish to make Rodon's stay permanent ahead of next season.

"What I like about him is that he has an old-school attitude, but he’s a perfect role model of a modern defender as well," said Farke on Rodon.

"Because he is quick and good on the ball and you can defend with him on the high line. He also has good body language and leadership and it is also a topic we have worked on a bit since the beginning of the season. He has grown more and more into this role and he leads from the backline.

Rodon's best league games for Leeds this season (before Southampton) Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds 7.83 Swansea City 0-4 Leeds 7.80 Leeds 1-0 Norwich 7.75 Cardiff 0-3 Leeds 7.63 Leeds 3-0 Birmingham 7.60

"I am pretty pleased that we have him and it was the same 30 years ago and it will be the same in 20 years that the first thing you have to do as a defender is defend really properly."

Leeds "desperate" to sign Rodon permanently this summer

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, speaking to Football Insider, Leeds are "desperate" to sign Rodon and think he would be a "massive" summer capture - if they can reach an agreement with Tottenham.

The £35,000-per-week ace has displayed time and time again that he has the capabilities to become a Whites star over many years to come, leaving little wonder club chiefs are that eager to tie him down completely.

It's added that Rodon tops Farke's summer wishlist.