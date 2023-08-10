Leeds United seem to be closing in on a key target that could revolutionise their backline, once again adding proven top-level quality to aid in their push for Championship promotion...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

With new acquisitions Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Karl Darlow all boasting experience playing in the Premier League, on top of those who remain after last season's disappointing relegation, the Whites are slowly forging a squad capable of cruising through their new division under Daniel Farke.

However, their latest touted addition could prove the most important, as they seek to shore up a fragile backline that shipped 78 goals last term, the most in the league.

That's according to Phil Hay, who wrote an article for The Athletic that suggested the west Yorkshire outfit are closing in on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon.

Although the £4m-rated titan would only be joining on a year-long loan, it could still provide enough time for the 25-year-old to make his mark at Elland Road and propel them towards the title.

How good is Joe Rodon?

Although Rodon has only featured 24 times for the Lilywhites' first team, the Wales international did enjoy a fine recent loan spell in France, to showcase an ability to shine within another top-flight league.

However, it is also worth noting just how imperious he was before he even moved to north London, as his exploits as a youngster for Swansea City suggest that he could so easily dominate the Championship again.

In what was his first campaign at that level, during the 2018/19 term, he maintained a 7.03 average rating, buoyed by his 87% pass accuracy, 91% dribble success rate, 1.2 interceptions and 5.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore. He showcased both his quality on the ball and his steely defensive qualities, which have not waned over time.

As such, his 6.88 average rating in Ligue 1 also saw him record a 90% pass accuracy alongside 3.4 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Someone who is unflinching in the tackle and never shy to stick a foot in or stride out from the back, he earned particular praise from Jose Mourinho during his tenure at Spurs:

"He showed good personality, good concentration, was good on the ball. First half building well and going for duels. Not a coward for not to assume the duels, a brave boy to go for every duel, even against difficult opponents like they are."

It is these qualities that suggest he could more than replace the ageing Liam Cooper, who has recently been ruled out for up to eight weeks, to compound his persisting injury woes.

When available, the 31-year-old Scotsman actually profiles similarly to Rodon, perhaps without as much confidence in possession.

During his last fully-fit season, which arguably came as Leeds won the Championship title, his 7.07 average rating partnered an 82% pass accuracy, as well as 1.8 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and three clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Given the two centre-backs in question stand at 6 foot 2 and 6 foot 4 respectively, there would be little change in the physical presence at the back too, to emphasise their similarities further.

Rodon represents a fine alternative to the often-injured cult hero and adds to their ever-growing list of players capable not only of starring in this division, but the one they will hope to rise back into soon.