Newcastle United recorded yet another Premier League win over the weekend, coming back from a goal down to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux.

It was another morale-boosting win for Eddie Howe’s men, who must be looking to return to European competition next term courtesy of a top-six finish.

The Magpies left it late, but goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes in the 75th and 80th minutes respectively secured all three points for the Toon.

Barnes was incredible when coming into the game from the bench for the second half, taking the place of talisman Alexander Isak in the side.

Harvey Barnes’ performance in numbers vs Wolves

The Englishman may have only played the second half for the Magpies, yet his display was wonderful, especially as his goal saw the club secure their third league win in four matches so far.

Aside from the goal, however, Barnes offered an injection of energy into the final third, taking three shots in total during the second half, along with making two key passes, missing a big chance and succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts.

Barnes also won 75% of his total duels and lost possession just five times during his time on the pitch, certainly proving that he can be an important member of Howe’s side this season.

Harvey Barnes' stats vs Wolves Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes 2 Total shots 3 Dribble attempts (successful) 3 (2) Total duels (won) 4 (3) Via Sofascore

He wasn’t the only substitute who enjoyed a superb cameo, as Joe Willock managed to impress, despite playing only the second half too.

Joe Willock's performance in numbers

Prior to his appearance from the bench against the Old Gold, Willock had started just once this season, during the EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder scored in that match, giving an indication of just what he can bring to the Newcastle starting XI, yet he was among the substitutes against Wolves.

When Joelinton had to come off injured, Willock was the player introduced, going on to deliver a solid performance.

During the second half, the former Arsenal starlet recorded a 92% pass success rate, made a staggering five key passes and created a big chance alongside his assist for Barnes’ rasping winner with ten minutes to go.

Defensively, the Englishman was also extremely effective. The 25-year-old won five of his six ground duels, and lost possession just three times while making two tackles and a clearance.

Despite not scoring, there is an argument that the £25m midfielder was just as impressive as Barnes, and it could give Howe something to think about ahead of their next match against Fulham this coming weekend.

Could Willock be given a start? If Joelinton fails to make the squad due to his injury. It might not be a bad idea given how easily he settled into the match against Wolves.

Keeping the likes of Willock and Barnes fit over the next few months will be imperative for Howe, as the games will start to pile up, especially if they progress in the EFL Cup.