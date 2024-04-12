Highlights Liverpool face major changes with Klopp leaving this summer and several players out of contract or nearing the last year on their deal.

Ruben Amorim is the top candidate to replace Klopp, despite his denial of meeting with Liverpool for an interview.

One of their soon to be out of contract stars has now decided to leave the club, already engaging with a suitor abroad.

Change is afoot at Anfield this summer. Not only is Jurgen Klopp calling time on an incredible nine-year spell at the club full of historic moments, but one of the players who have featured throughout the German's tenure are also now likely to be heading for the exit door in an emotional month in Liverpool.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst the Reds' main priority will be to hand Klopp the ultimate farewell, which they didn't help with a shock 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League last night, they also need to focus some of their attention on planning and landing a replacement for their legendary manager. And that has seen Ruben Amorim emerge as the top candidate, despite his rather stubborn answers to questions about his Sporting CP future as of late.

Meanwhile, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will also need to assess the squad that Amorim, or another option, will have available next season, with at least one consistent feature set to leave in the form of Joel Matip.

The centre-back's £140k per-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving him open to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent. According to Sabah in Turkey, Matip has offered himself to Fenerbahce in pursuit of a potential summer switch but is only likely to be in a position to complete a move when his fitness is assessed after an ACL injury this season.

Winning it all at Anfield, there's no doubt that Matip has his place in the Liverpool history books.

"Smart" Matip hasn't got Anfield farewell he deserves

In many ways, the fact that Matip won't get his Anfield farewell on the pitch due to his biggest injury yet sums up his time at Liverpool, with spells on the sidelines often frustrating the defender. But at his best and when he has been available for long periods of time throughout his Liverpool career, it's no coincidence that the Reds have been at their rampant best on most occasions.

A winner of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup, Matip bows out in a position to say mission accomplished in English football.

He will be among those who will forever be underrated, but not by Klopp, who once said after Matip surprisingly won the Premier League's Player of the Month award in the 2021/22 season: "Who votes for it? Was it his mum? The Premier League? A panel? I think I criticised the Premier League quite frequently, but I have to say now; you have made worse decisions!

"Believe me, if there is one person on this planet who couldn't care less if we all under-rate him, it's Joel Matip! Honestly. He doesn't even realise, probably. He's just happy to be here with these boys. He's a really smart person, but not in there kind of things. He never thinks, 'my God, I should have another status' or whatever. Not at all."