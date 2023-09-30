Leeds United saw a six-match unbeaten run come to a screeching halt earlier today, as a trip to the St Mary's proved too much. Facing up against Southampton for the first time since both sides were relegated from the Premier League, the hosts ran out comfortable 3-1 winners, with Daniel Farke left with plenty of thinking to do.

How did Leeds United play vs Southampton?

Although hardly a game in which they will feel they deserved to win, in the end, it was the Saints' cutting edge which proved to be the difference, scoring three from the five shots on target they mustered whilst only amassing an expected goals tally of just 1.03.

However, the Whites will feel disappointed that they could not make their 53% possession pay, as the 13 shots they took were largely unproblematic for Gavin Bazunu, who was only undone in the end by Pascal Struijk's cultured finish earlier in the second half.

Leeds' past five results against Southampton Result Competition Southampton vs Leeds United 30/09/23 3-1 L Championship Leeds United vs Southampton 25/02/23 1-0 W Premier League Southampton vs Leeds United 13/08/22 2-2 D Premier League Southampton vs Leeds United 02/04/22 1-1 D Premier League Southampton vs Leeds United 16/10/21 1-0 L Premier League

It was, as journalist Phil Hay put it, "flat from start to finish", and in the end the visitors got what they deserved.

However, there was one standout disappointment who let his manager down, with Joel Piroe abandoning his recent good form to drop a true disaster.

How did Joel Piroe play vs Southampton?

Starting once again in the number ten role, often intertwining with Georginio Rutter up front, Russell Martin's game plan was executed to perfection to keep the proficient Dutchman silent.

In fact, such was their cut-throat precision, the former Swansea City man, who had scored four in five Championship games in the run-up to today's match for Leeds, was limited to just 32 touches. Even Illan Mesler in the Leeds net recorded more (48), although his afternoon was hardly one to write home about either.

Not only was his lack of influence catastrophic, but even the few opportunities he had on the ball were squandered, actually losing possession 14 times. This suggests that, for every 2.2 touches the 24-year-old had, the Saints would snatch the ball back from him.

A true weak point, the one key pass he managed papers over the cracks of an abysmal 63% pass accuracy, with the usually creative marksman completely wide of the mark this afternoon. To make matters worse, their £10m summer acquisition also lost four of the six duels he competed in, thus emphasising a lack of work ethic to go alongside his general tough day at the office, via Sofascore.

Whilst the German manager can likely excuse performances where things don't go a player's way, what he will not afford is those who do not try. It was a surprise to see him last the full 90 minutes, with Patrick Bamford instead brought on for Daniel James.

Journalist Beren Cross would compound his misery by handing Piroe an abysmal 3/10 rating in his post-match piece, writing: "One of the perils of playing a nine in the 10 role when your two midfielders are overrun in the centre. Did not help in any way, shape or form, but is that what he was on the pitch for? Even when the ball did come his way in the box, his finishes were fluffed, tame or non-existent."

A searing indictment on a performance he and the fanbase will hope to forget in a hurry, especially with a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday as they welcome QPR to Elland Road.