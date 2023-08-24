Leeds United finally seem to be getting their transfer business underway once again this summer after a short hiatus, with numerous targets now appearing for Daniel Farke's perusal...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Just four additions have graced Elland Road amidst numerous departures thus far, making for a frustrating window despite the promise that surrounded a potential Premier League return upon first falling to the drop.

Now, things are looking bleak, with three Championship games having been played without a win.

Something needs to change, with the Daily Mail finally offering a beacon of hope as they suggest that the Yorkshire outfit are closing in on a deal to sign Swansea City forward Joel Piroe. The touted £12m fee actually represents fine value in today's market, especially given the funds already brought in by their mass exodus.

The widespread interest in the lethal finisher could prove a stumbling block for the Whites, but they will hope that the stature of their club can prove enough to tempt the Dutchman to lean in their favour.

How good is Joel Piroe?

To finally sign that much-needed striker would be to revolutionise everything that has been seen currently under the Farke era.

Despite largely dominating matches, maintaining plenty of the ball and raining down shot after shot, one loss and two draws have them sat at a lowly 19th.

In fact, across their three league matches, they are averaging 62.7% possession and 16 shots per game, yet cannot seem to find that cutting edge, via Sofascore.

Piroe would change all that, especially if his signing coincided with the reintegration of Wilfried Gnonto into the first team.

The Italy international has endured a tumultuous summer personally, as he sought to push through his move to Everton, even recently handing in a transfer request.

However, with that move having since cooled down, reports have instead circled to suggest that Farke is willing to welcome the 19-year-old back into the fold.

The teenage sensation swiftly became a fan favourite last season with his dynamic performances on the flank, posting eight goal contributions across all senior competitions in England, having been branded a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus.

Now, with a year of English football under his belt, perhaps he could be set to take the division below by storm, utilising his pace, trickery and technical proficiency to help provide for Piroe. When compared to others in his role across Europe, he sits in the top 17% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

After all, the 24-year-old has proven himself as a reliable goalscorer for this level, with the two set to surely forge a fine partnership as the standout attacking options they would be.

Last campaign saw the Swans' star man notch 19 times in the Championship, having scored 22 and assisted six in his debut year following the departure from his homeland.

It is no surprise to see him lauded, with Tribal Football and EFL YouTuber Benjamin Bloom branding him as "prolific", before writing:

"When he joined Swansea in 2021 from PSV, Joel Piroe was something of an unknown quantity. However, he took to the Championship like a duck to water and is now coming to the end of a second brilliant season."

With Gnonto potentially set to devastate on the wing once more, and Piroe the perfect man to benefit from his creativity, perhaps the arrival of a striker could help the maligned winger reignite his relationship with the fanbase by firing them back to the top flight.