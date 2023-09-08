Leeds United's start to the Championship campaign has been far from perfect, but it was made all the more frustrating last weekend when Daniel Farke made a number of questionable decisions in their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Handing the newly-promoted side their first point of the season, there was one decision made in particular that drew widespread criticism.

What position does Joel Piroe play?

Having been signed as the answer to their striking prayers, Joel Piroe was brought in from Swansea City fresh off the back of two hugely successful years in Wales.

Scoring 19 and 22 respectively in his two league terms there, it was naturally expected that the Dutchman would occupy the Whites' vacant number nine role as he had done under Russell Martin. Especially after his debut goal against Ipswich Town, a poachers finish from close range.

So, to see the 24-year-old deployed deeper against the Owls raised eyebrows, with the natural centre-forward clearly being asked to drop back into midfield whilst Georginio Rutter, a naturally more creative player, pushed on.

Unsurprisingly, this blunted an attack that had scored four times away from home the week prior, and drew into question Farke's decision-making.

Although journalist Phil Hay did suggest that Piroe's tendency to drop deep was nothing new for the former PSV Eindhoven star, ex-Leeds boss Neil Redfearn gave his thoughts on the decision to do it against Wednesday: "I thought they were going to play four-four-two at first, like they did at Ipswich," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "But obviously they played more of a midfield role for Piroe. I just thought he got lost in the game.

“When he got on the ball, I think he showed some nice touches. And then as the game degenerated, Sheffield Wednesday’s doing, getting bodies behind the ball, making it scrappy and breaking stuff up, his influence got less and less.”

Clearly a forward who likes to pop up deeper, Farke should heed the backlash and remember that whilst Piroe might end up in midfield on occasion, he must remain their focal point up top.

How good is Joe Gelhardt?

That is, unless Farke seeks to play his new man alongside another forward with a similar preference for dropping in, perhaps making for the perfect fluid strike force. After all, Joe Gelhardt is ripe and ready for additional first-team action, coming off the back of a useful loan spell with Sunderland last season.

Having joined from Wigan Athletic back in 2020, the £1m man has already made 47 senior appearances for his new club despite his youth, even recording ten goal contributions.

His ability to dribble and pass - showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 29% among his European peers for successful take-ons per 90 and the top 12% for progressive passes per 90 - makes him unlike most classic number nines, yet his finishing remains lethal. After all, he was lauded by Hay, who branded him a "goal machine".

During his spell on Wearside, an interview with the Sunderland Echo gave a glimpse into his favoured role when tasked with being the sole striker: "I feel like sometimes I have to help in the build-up by dropping in, maybe an extra body to try and get out of the original press from the opposition.

"Then when we get it into that final third I know he wants me in and around the box, middle of the box so when the crosses come in from the wide players I’m there to score. It’s just about finding that balance of when to drop deep and when to run in behind but I think I’m getting a better understanding of it.”

With three goals and three assists for the Black Cats in the Championship, he certainly held his own.

The 21-year-old is clearly more proficient than Rutter, who has scored just one senior goal since moving in January, but has the creativity to interchange with Piroe. Perhaps they could form some kind of understanding as a strike partnership, knowing that if one drops deep, the other can stay forward.