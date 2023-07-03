Everton could finally be set to solve their long-held striking issues...

What's the latest on Joel Piroe to Everton?

That's according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, who detail Sean Dyche's interest in Swansea City star Joel Piroe.

It is noted that the Toffees have the Dutchman on their wish list, and his affordability makes him a more attractive proposition for the cash-strapped Merseyside outfit.

With just one year left on his deal in Wales, all signs point towards an exit for the marksman who has dominated the Championship in recent years. Especially with a reported price tag of just £12m.

This would also mark a fine alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been a target of theirs. With his value at a far more lofty £25m, and many more suitors vying for his signature, it could be time to look elsewhere.

Is Joel Piroe as good as Viktor Gyokeres?

Both of these frontmen have starred in the English second division of late, yet a questionable price disparity has opened up between the two.

Especially when it could be argued that Piroe offers far greater value, given he is two years younger and has matched the scoring levels set by Sweden international despite featuring for a far weaker side.

Coventry City have finished above the Swans in the last two seasons, and yet the 23-year-old managed 19 league strikes most recently, and a further 22 with six assists the year before even that. It is no surprise to see his former boss Russell Martin having branded him "clinical" in the past.

Comparing these figures with Gyokeres, the gulf is not nearly wide enough to merit a £13m difference in prices. The 25-year-old would score 21 times and assist a further ten during last term's playoff push, building upon his 17-goal haul during the 2021/22 campaign.

The two share a frighteningly similar physical profile too, standing at 6 foot 2 and 6 foot 1 respectively, yet are both blessed with a blistering turn of pace.

It is these key characteristics that suggest they would take to the top flight with ease, and finally provide that focal point that Dyche was so sorely lacking last season.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin having missed the bulk of their recent campaign through injury, Everton were the division's second-lowest scorer with 34 goals in 38 league games. If they are to once again avoid the drop, as they have done with some fortune in recent years, they will need a reliable source of firepower.

Piroe would provide just that for a cut price, and despite Gyokeres being the preferred option for many, there would likely be little difference in opting for this former PSV Eindhoven youngster.