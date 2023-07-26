Leeds United could finally be set to secure that all-important forward, and in doing so emulate a legendary ace of the past.

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

With links touting Swansea City's Joel Piroe with a switch having gone somewhat quiet in recent weeks, the Dutchman still represents a fine option for Daniel Farke to attain, more than capable of spearheading a competent side out of the Championship.

Given that is what the German manager will intend to do at the first time of asking, immediately the marksman should be high on his list.

What makes such a move even more tempting is his reported £12m price tag, which not only would alleviate pressure from the new man's shoulders but also retain plenty of funds to reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

He presents a cut-price option for a top-quality star, and his arrival would add to their first senior signing of the summer, Ethan Ampadu.

Who is Joel Piroe?

What will excite fans more than just his goalscoring, or ability to lead the line with poise and power all on his own, is the similarities he shares with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Dutch striker enjoyed two fine years in Yorkshire, where his quality in front of goal proved imperative to their push for European football.

He would feature just 79 times for the club though, yet still managed to score 35 and assist a further 12 before moving to Atletico Madrid. It could be argued that the Whites offered the 51-year-old the platform for which his fine career began, showcasing his talents as he fired them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Whilst that kind of target seems a million miles away from where Leeds find themselves now, at the very least Piroe could offer a catalyst that pushes them on towards promotion. After all, he too enjoys the same pace and raw physicality that made Hasselbaink so effective.

Despite being only 23 years old, the 6 foot 1 Swans star has enjoyed consecutive outstanding years in the Championship, starring despite the struggles of his side.

His debut season in England saw him notch 24 goals in all competitions alongside a further six assists, before most recently finding the net on 19 occasions in the league alone.

Such consistency in front of goal has unsurprisingly garnered praise, as his former boss Russel Martin noted: "If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

"But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal. He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess."

This calmness, matched with his hulking frame and explosive pace, make him not just a physical match for Hasselbaink, but clearly also with regard to goalscoring too.

Should Piroe be the man who fires Leeds back into the top flight, and then takes to that step up with ease, he could even surpass the short but stellar legacy left by the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, as far more than just his heir.