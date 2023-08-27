Leeds United have finally got their season underway, but Daniel Farke will be keen to ensure his side do not rest on their laurels after claiming a first Championship win in four attempts...

Who are Leeds United signing?

It has been a tumultuous summer for the Whites, who despite welcoming five new faces into Elland Road have seen their window marred by the numerous outgoings. Despite the bulk of a lucrative squad underperforming, they were seemingly unwilling to stay and help pull the club out of the mess they created.

As such, the German boss will be keen to bolster his side further, having showcased their attacking talents with a splendid win yesterday over top-of-the-league Ipswich Town.

For all the benefits plucked from such a hearty display, the shining light was to see their new striker instantly get off the mark, firing home from close range to add their third of the day.

Now, perhaps in an effort to place their faith in Joel Piroe, the new manager could be set to build his squad around the Dutchman, with their reported interest in Djed Spence clearly seeking to do so.

The attack-minded full-back is massively out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur, and valued at just €12.9m (£11m) by FootballTransfers.

How good is Djed Spence?

Although his career has stuttered since his £20m switch to north London, the former England U21 international still remains a promising young star surely raring to reignite a career that once promised much.

Especially after his 2021/22 season, where he caught the eye whilst on loan for a Nottingham Forest side that claimed promotion to the top flight.

He was dynamic, relentless, and a breath of fresh air down the right flank for Steve Cooper, earning huge praise from former Forest star Brian Laws:

"He has been the standout player in the Forest side and we are talking about a full-back. Full-backs do not tend to get many headlines. He grabs them by the handful. In every single game, he has a positive impact.

"He has power going forward, he has electric pace, he has an abundance of skill, he can drop his shoulder, step over, go inside or outside — he is a major threat. I’ve been impressed with his one-to-one defending. He is decent on the back post, he is strong in the air. There is nothing I have seen that you could call a weakness.”

This attacking impetus showed up in his numbers too, as the 23-year-old scored twice and assisted four, all whilst averaging one key pass, 1.5 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game throughout that Championship term, via Sofascore.

You only have to imagine him powering down the right to deliver for Piroe, who has scored 19 and 22 in his last two league campaigns, and things are finally looking promising once again for the Yorkshire outfit.

Spence is certain to aid in the potential improvement of those figures, with his presence set to forge plenty of chances should he recapture his form of old - especially given that, when compared to other full-backs across Europe, he sits in the top 8% for pass completion per 90, the top 7% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

At the very least his tireless running will provide enough of a threat to draw the interest of defenders, affording more space for the former Swansea City hitman to light up his new environment.

The hope will be that this combination can be struck instantly, to help forge plenty of goals for the Elland Road crowd to enjoy, and fire them back into the Premier League with ease.