Leeds United fans were finally handed the news they have craved for so long now, as it was announced just yesterday that Daniel Farke had agreed to take over the Elland Road vacancy.

With the Whites having taken their time over the appointment, which was largely halted through the 49ers' impending takeover, there is hope that this can kickstart what has been a sluggish start to the summer for a side with aspirations of an instant return to the Premier League.

Having fallen to relegation last term, it was managerial upheaval that contributed to their failings more than anything. Jesse Marsch was the first to struggle, and with Andrea Radrizzani taking his time to dismiss him, it gave Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce little chance to save the club.

A year in the Championship under new ownership could actually prove cathartic for the Yorkshire outfit, allowing them to recalibrate, stabilise, and build a foundation for long-term, sustainable success.

The first port of call is to formulate a plan to terrorise the division they are currently in, with transfer rumours swirling despite the lack of a head coach.

One such report emerged in late June to detail their interest in Swansea City marksman Joel Piroe, which would be a fine addition to their side.

Should they tempt this lethal finisher to join their revolution, he could prove to be the spearhead that fires them straight back to the top flight.

How good is Joel Piroe?

This consistent front-man has proven himself a reliable goalscorer at this level for two years now.

Having moved to Wales in 2021, the PSV Eindhoven academy graduate took no time at all to acclimatise to the physicality of English football.

His 6 foot 1 frame aided in this swift adaptation, which he paired with a fine turn of pace and quick feet.

This allowed the Dutchman to notch 22 league goals in his debut year, alongside a further six assists. He would then follow that up with 19 goals last term, to emphasise his consistency in front of goal.

Piroe's knack for finding the back of the net unsurprisingly drew praise from his former boss, with Russell Martin lauding the confidence he had in his in-form finisher.

He noted: "If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician. But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal. He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess."

It is this ability to dominate the Championship, plus his shocking availability for just £12m, that would make him a fine first coup for Farke to attain.

Immediately he would gain a top striker for this level, akin to Teemu Pukki who helped him achieve his two promotions with Norwich City.

The Finnish forward scored 29 and 26 goals in those league campaigns respectively, outlining just how important quality in this position can be.

If they are truly serious about securing an instant top-flight return, Piroe's capture is a must.