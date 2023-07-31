Leeds United continue to be linked with a man certain to ease the biggest issue emerging from Elland Road of late...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Having already welcomed Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to the club this summer, it could be argued that Daniel Farke has sufficiently bolstered a weak backline.

It seems like the German clearly feels that way too, given how reports are detailing their new pursuit of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Football insider has offered a fresh update, suggesting that it will take a sum of around £20m to tempt the Welsh outfit to part with their star man, who has just one year left on his deal at The Swansea.com Stadium.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

They are set to battle with a host of Championship clubs for his signature.

How good is Joel Piroe?

Whilst acquiring the Dutchman would mark outstanding business in its own right, the current injury crisis plaguing Farke's front line is a point of serious concern that makes this move even more important.

Journalist Graham Smyth wrote on Twitter: "Bamford (hamstring) and Rutter (core muscle injury) now doubtful for Cardiff but Farke not yet certain of timescale."

To be without these key attackers for the opening day of the new campaign will be a worry for the new boss, which he will seek to ease before that deadline in just under a week.

Although both struggled last season in the Premier League, at present this would leave them with only youth team strikers to occupy such a role, or else be forced to play someone out of position.

That is where Piroe would come in as a star above all else, likely even the injured pair.

After all, the 23-year-old has shone ever since trading his homeland for England, scoring 22 goals and assisting six in his debut year, before posting a further 21 goal contributions in the league just last season.

Such form unsurprisingly has drawn praise, with Chair of the Swansea City AFC Foundation Andrew Rhodes having predicted something "special" from their new frontman. That has since come to fruition.

Russell Martin would later outline this, detailing his lethal scoring touch as a fine asset in April 2022: "If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician. But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess."

Whilst Bamford might have scored 16 during his last Championship campaign, and Rutter boasts immense potential that could thrive under less pressure their new level brings, Piroe would still represent a far more reliable source of goals given he has shone for two consecutive years now.

The former proved himself far from the requisite level last campaign in the top flight, missing 13 big chances as they fell to the drop. Meanwhile, the Frenchman would start just once following his club-record switch in January.

For just £20m, the young finisher would take the goalscoring burden off both of these struggling forwards, hopefully to fire Farke to an instant promotion.