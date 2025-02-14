The "top name" to come in at Newcastle United in the summer transfer window has been revealed in a report on their upcoming business.

Newcastle chase new attackers in 2025

A recent transfer rumour has claimed that the Magpies are close to beating Real Madrid to the signing of young Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. The 18-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, allowing the Premier League club to snap him up on a free despite plenty of competition for his signature.

It looks as though Newcastle will be targeting youth in the coming months, with Hertha Berlin forward Ibrahim Maza also emerging as a rumoured addition ahead of the summer.

Away from the transfer news, Eddie Howe's side are preparing for a crucial Premier League clash with reigning champions Manchester City this weekend. The Magpies head to the Etihad sitting level on points with Pep Guaridola's team, highlighting the importance of the game in the top four battle.

Victory for Newcastle would be another massive step in the right direction this season, and with City having one eye on the Champions League clash with Madrid next week, the visitors should see it as an opportunity to pick up a vital three points on their travels.

"Wonderful" player is Newcastle's top target

According to Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is Newcastle's "top target right now" ahead of the summer window.

A new right-sided attacking player is seen as a priority for the Magpies at the end of the season, especially after the exit of Miguel Almiron in January, and the 21-year-old has emerged as the front-runner to come in.

Bakayoko has been a target for Newcastle for some time, and at this point, it would arguably be a surprise if he didn't seal a move to St James' Park once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

The Belgian is a hugely talented player with a Mohamed Salah-like ability to cut inside from the right wing, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as "wonderful".

While Jacob Murphy has done a tremendous job on the right wing for Newcastle this season, scoring four goals and registering eight assists in the league, he is now 29, so a long-term upgrade is required.

In Bakayoko, the Magpies would be signing a player eight years his junior, and with a higher ceiling than the Englishman, so the idea of him joining is a mouthwatering prospect.

Admittedly, there is still a rawness to his game that makes him a work in progress, but a tally of 53 goal contributions (33 goals and 21 assists) in 116 appearances for PSV is a testament to the end product he already possesses in his game.