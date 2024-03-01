Tottenham, lead by technical director Johan Lange, are thought to be moving "early" for a £148,000-per-week star this summer.

Spurs eyeing Conor Gallagher and other midfielders

Spurs have been tipped with interest in a host of fresh faces later this year, as the club seek to back manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites now want a star winger as one of their major signings for 2024, according to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney, but reports also surround the possible addition of a new central midfield player.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is a name who's been continuously mentioned as a target for Tottenham, with Matt Law of The Telegraph recently writing that they will make a "firm move" for the 24-year-old if he doesn't extend his Chelsea stay.

In the event Gallagher puts pen to paper on a new deal, though, it is believed they have alternative options in their thinking. Reporter Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport recently, suggested Everton's James Garner may well be one of them.

"Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at," said Jones. Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen.

"But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."

Another high-profile name to be linked is Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, with the Frenchman's contract expiring this summer.

Tottenham moving "early" for Rabiot

Italian newspaper Correire dello Sport, via Sport Witness, have an update this week. They claim Tottenham are moving "early" to sign Rabiot given his potential free agent status and are "testing the waters", alongside other interested sides. The £148,000-per-week star has made 22 Serie A appearances for Juve this season, scoring four goals and assisting three others.

Rabiot won plenty of major honours during his time at PSG as well, with the decorated midfielder also playing a key role in France's run to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Former Juventus striker and fellow Frenchman David Trezeguet, commenting on Rabiot's ability, has branded the 28-year-old "world-class".