Blackburn manager John Eustace has now confirmed that his team are interested in signing a “special” Leeds United player.

Leeds transfer news

Given the fact that the Whites sit at the top of the Championship table, it may not be a surprise to see that they are yet to do any transfer business this month. However, that doesn’t mean the club or Daniel Farke are not looking at players, as reports keep emerging of potential targets that they have in mind.

Related Leeds scouts watching "pacey" versatile wide player during transfer window Daniel Farke wants to strengthen his backline and Leeds have their eye on a familiar face.

A report has recently claimed that Leeds are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in this transfer window, given the mistakes that Illan Meslier has made throughout this campaign, even though Farke has publicly backed him. As well as looking for a new goalkeeper, Leeds scouts watched Bali Mumba in action for Plymouth Argyle this weekend, as they took a closer look at him.

The defender is known to Farke, as he is the one that gave him his Premier League debut with Norwich City, and given the German wants to improve his full-back options, they could be set for a reunion. Aside from potential arrivals, Leeds are set to see a player leave Elland Road, as Joe Gelhardt closes in on a move to Hull City. The forward is set to join the Tigers on a six-month loan deal as he searches for more football.

Eustace confirms January transfer interest in Leeds player

Gelhardt may not be the only player to leave Leeds, as when speaking to The Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace confirmed that Patrick Bamford is on a list of potential targets for this month.

Bamford, who was dubbed “special” by former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, has been at Elland Road for seven seasons now after joining the club from Middlesbrough in 2018. The forward has been an important player for the club, but recent reports have suggested that his time at Leeds could be coming to an end, despite being under contract until 2026.

It was reported in December that the Whites could let the £70,000-a-week man leave this month, and it now seems that Blackburn are one side interested in his services.

Eustace has revealed that he believes Bamford is a good player and went on to admit that he is on their list of players they have looked at: "Patrick is a very good player. I played with him at Derby a long time ago when he started out.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds stats Apps 198 Goals 60 Assists 22

“He's a consistent performer at this level; he plays for a huge club in Leeds. But there will be lots of names thrown towards me, and I'll just say they're good players. You'd have to ask the club. He's a player on a long list that we have looked at, and we'll have to see."