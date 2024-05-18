An "excellent" Rangers player is now considering sealing a move to England in the summer transfer window, according to a new update over his future.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have suffered the disappointment of missing out on the Scottish Premiership title, with Celtic eventually pulling away in the final few matches, including beating Philippe Clement's side 2-1 last weekend.

New signings will be required this summer as Rangers look to improve further and become even stronger title challengers next term, and they have been linked with a plethora of players including teenage Stoke City midfielder Souleymane Sidibe. The 17-year-old has already made eight appearances for the Potters and is seen as a bright prospect for the future.

Meanwhile, Levski Sofia centre-back Jose Cordoba has also been backed to complete a move to Ibrox, with the 22-year-old hailed as the "best defender in his league". Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is also believed to be a target for both the Gers and Celtic.

Abdallah Sima has enjoyed an impressive season at Rangers on loan from Brighton, too, and the Scottish giants could look to seal a permanent signing.

There will also be certain players who could leave Ibrox before the start of next season, however, and a key update has emerged regarding one such individual.

"Excellent" Rangers ace eyeing England move

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, John Lundstram is now eyeing a move from Rangers to England this summer, with his future still up in the air.

It is claimed that the 30-year-old is "exploring his options over whether to move back to England" once his contract expires at the end of the season, at which point he will be able to leave on a free transfer.

At this point, it does certainly feel more likely that Lundstram will depart Rangers in the coming weeks, perhaps feeling that he has come as far as he can at the club, following 152 appearances in total.

They will hold out some hope that he could have a late change of heart, and while the midfielder may now be 30 years of age, he remains an important player, being lauded by former colleague Oli McBurnie, who has said of him:

"He’s a top player. John can play anywhere in midfield. He’s a midfield engine, excellent with both feet and has a great range of passing with an eye for a goal as well. He’s a natural-born winner. As a lad from Liverpool, I think we all know what they are like, passion-wise. Demanding of his teammates both in training and in games, but one of the best blokes you will meet."

Should Lundstram bring an end to his time at Rangers, he should be remembered as a strong servant, with his nightmare own goal and red card at Celtic last weekend a rare bad day at the office for him.

There is still hope Rangers can persuade him to stay with a new deal, but the longer he remains available to talk to other clubs, the more likely his Ibrox exit this summer appears to be.