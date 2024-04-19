Rangers, after falling behind in the Scottish Premiership title race, are now reportedly set to lose one of Philippe Clement's most important Ibrox players.

Rangers transfer news

Ahead of Clement's first full season in charge, Rangers could be set to endure a number of changes with several players on course to leave upon the expiry of their current deals, including the likes of Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic. Those departures will at least free up room for fresh faces, however, which could see both Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes arrive in permanent deals as reports suggest is a possibility.

Those at Ibrox have seen a preview of what Clement is capable of this season and his first full season may prove to be even better, perhaps finally resulting in another title win. Whatever happens though, the Rangers manager looks set to be without John Lundstram, despite initial reports suggesting that contract talks were still ongoing.

According to journalist Egzi Alp, relayed by Ibrox News, Ipswich Town are set to sign Lundstram on a free deal this summer in a move that could see the midfielder feature in the Premier League next season. It's quite the blow for Rangers, given how important the former Sheffield United man has been at Ibrox, but they could now be set to pay the price for their failure in negotiations over a new deal.

Clement may well be among those most frustrated too, having previously been so full of praise for Lundstram. The Rangers boss said: "He is important in many ways. He is someone who never hides. He always wants the ball. He understands the tactical study we want to do every game, he changes every game to try and find spaces.

"He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. You need someone like that and I have several now. I am really happy about that."

Rangers must replace "leader" Lundstram

If Lundstram does depart as reports now suggest is on the cards, then Rangers simply cannot afford not to find a replacement this summer. It won't be an easy search, given that their budget will not be increased by the sale of the midfielder, but it is still something that Clement may need to get right in the summer window if he wants to take his side back above Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Reliability will be the trait that the Gers must find, given that Lundstram has started in all but three Scottish Premiership games under Clement this season. Finding a player who is readily available to step in every week with the experience and quality of Lundstram will undoubtedly be one of the keys to success in Clement's first full season in charge.

Of course, there's still time for contract negotiations to change once again in another twist, but with Ipswich closing in on a Premier League place, Lundstram may need plenty of convincing to stay put at Ibrox this summer. Should he depart, the midfielder will want to at least end his time at the club with a dramatic title win.