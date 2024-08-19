Highlights Chelsea could secure Osimhen to solve their goalscoring issue, with the Nigerian reportedly eager to join Stamford Bridge this summer.

Despite already splashing the cash so far this summer, Chelsea could yet land their biggest deal yet in the form of an attacking solution who now reportedly wants to complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news

Whether it's been Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Filip Jorgensen, Chelsea have made sure to steal the headlines on more than one occasion so far this summer in what has become quite the trend under Todd Boehly. As the Premier League campaign gets underway, the American owner will be desperate to see the Blues finally turn a corner with new head coach Enzo Maresca hired to do exactly that.

Those at Stamford Bridge, even after so many fresh faces, arguably still have one problem area to fix, however, and that's their goalscoring issue. The Blues were reportedly on course to land a potential solution on that front in the form of Samu Omorodion, before a deal broke down. They've since reportedly turned their attention towards Joao Felix, but questions will be asked whether he necessarily ticks the goalscorer box.

Instead, they could once again go in pursuit of the ultimate solution in the form of Victor Osimhen. According to former Chelsea star John Obi-Mikel, Osimhen wants to complete a move to Chelsea this summer in what is a boost for Maresca, with the Blues potentially left to pay his reported eye-watering £111m valuation at Napoli.

Mikel told beIN Sport via The Metro: "There’s interest from both sides. The club, I think, want a proven goalscorer and that’s no disrespect to Nicolas Jackson. Last season he did well but I think we need more.

"We’ve had a few text messages here and there. I’ve told him how good the club is and what a fantastic place it is to improve. He’s interested which is encouraging. He wants to come to the club.

"Chelsea is a massive club and he would like to follow in the footsteps of other Nigerians to play for Chelsea. I think it’s 60/40 in favour that Osimhen comes, I think so, he wants to come. I think there should be a straight swap because Napoli want [Romelu] Lukaku."

Osimhen deal won't be easy

Even without his stunning £111m valuation, Osimhen's current salary may prove to be an issue for Chelsea. The Nigerian currently earns a reported £211,000-a-week at Napoli, which could instantly make him one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge. That said, if the Blues want to put an end to their striker curse, he is their man.

The Napoli star endured a stop-start campaign last time out but still managed 17 goals in all competitions, with 15 of those goals coming in just 22 Serie A starts. With a full season now ahead of him, there's every chance that the 25-year-old drags his side back into the Champions League places after a disappointing mid-table finish last time out.

With just two weeks left in the transfer window, and with moving parts potentially including Antonio Conte, Chelsea must act quickly if they want to land Osimhen before deadline day.