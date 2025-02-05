Nottingham Forest reporter John Percy has provided the latest on a slew of Nottingham Forest stars and an update on manager Nuno Espírito Santo's future in the hot-seat at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest dreaming of Europe

A 7-0 Premier League thrashing of Brighton continued to leave Forest and their fans dreaming of a European adventure next season. The result kept them hot on the heels of Arsenal and clear in third place, above Manchester City, while the squad appears to be enjoying the ride judging by the social media posts in the wake of the victory.

It would have been tempting to try and add more players to their side in January, and indeed The Telegraph report that owner Evangelos Marinakis was willing to dip into his pocket to add reinforcements, but after being unable to strike deals for either Matheus Cunha or Yoane Wissa, Forest ultimately ended the window empty-handed.

Instead, the focus was on keeping their players amid Chelsea interest in Murillo while Anthony Elanga was also reportedly in demand. As per The Telegraph, "keeping Forest’s stars together was the absolute priority", and the new deals signed by both Murillo and top goalscorer Chris Wood are evidence of that success.

With just 14 games left of the campaign, Forest have already surpassed their best Premier League points tally in the 21st Century, and are on course to finish on 74 points should they continue their current trajectory, a tally only bettered in the 1994/95 campaign. Now, an update has been forthcoming on the future of the mastermind behind the rapid rise up the Premier League.

Nuno set to be offered new deal

That comes via the reliable Percy, who reports that Nuno is set to be offered a new deal at the City Ground in the months to come. Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, he claims that "transfer plans for the summer are already well advanced" and also that "talks over a new contract for Nuno are on the radar" as the club look to tie down their most successful manager since Frank Clark.