West Brom are believed to be "edging closer" to the takeover of the club being completed in the coming weeks, according to an update from reliable journalist John Percy.

The Baggies may be performing well under Carlos Corberan at the moment, sitting fifth in the Championship and right in the playoff mix, but all is not well off the pitch. Supporters have grown increasingly agitated at the reign of current owner Guochuan Lai - he owes money to the club and has overseen a number of relegations from the governing bodies in recent years.

It's fair to say that progress has been slow, and the longer the saga drags on, the more it threatens to have a negative impact on West Brom's chances of returning to the top flight next season between now and May. Thankfully, a hugely positive update has now emerged regarding the current situation at the Hawthorns - one that could give fans even more Christmas cheer.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, Percy provided an exciting update on the takeover situation at West Brom, saying a deal is now "edging closer" to being struck.

"West Brom are edging closer to a takeover, with majority shareholder Guochuan Lai set to grant exclusivity to a preferred bidder very soon. Three groups are on the shortlist and waiting for the green light to proceed. This HAS to happen."

Meanwhile, in his attached report for The Telegraph, Percy goes on to add that "three consortiums – including one from the United States and one from Nigeria – are in advanced talks" over becoming the new owners of the Baggies.

Lai is "expected to grant exclusivity to the best option within the next 10 days", and the update adds that "West Brom are available for around £30 million, plus the various debts and loans owed which take the overall price closer towards £60 million".

This is fantastic news for anyone of a West Brom persuasion, suggesting that the end is finally in sight and that Lai's time as owner is nearing its conclusion.

The difference that new owners could make cannot be downplayed enough, whether it be in terms of finances for new signings moving forward or simply the general running of the club, ensuring that it is far more stable than under the current regime.

Whether a takeover is completed before Christmas seems questionable, given what a busy time of year this can be, but it certainly looks as though brand-new owners should be in place by January at the latest.

That would potentially mean that more funds will be available in next month's transfer window, which can only benefit Corberan in his quest to take West Brom back into the Premier League, as he continues to thrive as manager.