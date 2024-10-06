Reliable journalist John Percy has dropped a big update regarding the future of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil, following his side's 5-3 defeat away to Brentford over the weekend.

O'Neil struggling as Wolves manager

Wanderers went into Saturday's trip to Brentford looking for their first Premier League win of the season, but yet again, the travelling supporters didn't get what they hoped for.

A hugely entertaining game saw the Bees run out 5-3 winners in west London, with Wolves twice coming from behind in the first half, but eventually succumbing to yet another defeat in the top flight.

It means that Wanderers remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, having only got one point from their opening seven matches, so there is understandable pressure on the shoulders of O'Neil currently.

The 41-year-old made an impressive start to life at Molineux, standing out as arguably one of the most exciting young British managers in the game, but things have turned this season, and he desperately needs to turn his team's fortunes around. Now, a fresh update has dropped on O'Neil's future.

Writing on X on Sunday morning, Percy claimed that O'Neil still has the backing of those high up at Wolves, despite such a poor beginning to the season:

While many supporters could understandably be frustrated with Wolves' struggles under O'Neil, it is refreshing to see the club's board standing by him and still looking at him as the right man for the job.

There is a level of impatience that exists in the modern game that means managers get sacked far quicker than they used to, but if Wanderers believe their current boss is the correct individual to take them into the future, there shouldn't be too big an overreaction to their start to the campaign.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Wolves can stick with O'Neil forever, and at some point, a change may be needed if defeats continue to arrive after the international break, so the run of fixtures after the international break feels crucial as Percy alludes to.

A home clash with champions Manchester City is a horrible way to return to action later in the month, and it would be unfair to react after that game, regardless of the result.

A trip to Brighton is also tricky, but the back-to-back home clashes with Crystal Palace and Southampton at the start of November feel massive. If Wolves are still without a victory in the league after those four games, you have to wonder whether the managerial situation will have changed, with the club possibly feeling they have given O'Neil long enough by that point.