Tottenham Hotspur’s youth production has been largely rather prolific in recent years, with Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership providing the perfect atmosphere for the next generation of stars to emerge.

His work in developing Dele Alli and Harry Kane into two of the Premier League’s, and the world’s finest talents for a period, was nothing short of exemplary. The Argentine will hope to replicate such success at Chelsea now, given the exceptionally youthful squad he has inherited in west London.

It is now Ange Postecoglou tasked with ushering in the Lilywhites Academy’s next crop of budding superstars, with the feel-good factor fostered by the affable Australian having already gone a long way towards cultivating the perfect environment for success.

Any youngsters in England would likely love to be in north London right now, as they miraculously sit atop the Premier League table, level with rivals Arsenal after eight games.

Such a situation was unthinkable after Antonio Conte’s dismissal and the subsequent embarrassment that followed, so it is worth noting just how impressive the 58-year-old tactician has proven to be.

Within his academy, he actually boasts what many might describe as a golden generation of sorts, with quality all over the pitch. Strikers such as Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Jamie Donley and Alejo Veliz suggest that the future of goalscoring is in good hands, whilst the likes of Alfie Devine and Yago Santiago boast the creativity to supplement them.

However, for the U21s, all of this talent is governed by their captain and defensive stalwart, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster.

Who is Brooklyn Lyons-Foster?

Having spent his entire career within N17, despite failing to make a single senior appearance, the 22-year-old remains a highly rated and clearly well-respected member of the academy setup who still has every chance of making a late push for the first team.

After all, his versatility makes him unique, and someone that could be of massive use to Postecoglou. Even Spurs’ official website seeks to detail this, noting: “Indeed, although right-footed, Brooklyn can play either as a centre-back, left-back, right-back or midfielder.”

Such an ability to shift into midfield and the full-back spots arguably showcases his impressive proficiency on the ball, with the ability to not only command a backline with immense solidity and leadership, but also act as a steady metronome.

Academy expert Lennon Branagan would help to emphasise such a notion, highlighting only in August: “Another great game in midfield for the excellent Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, Spurs were much the better team.”

Starting five of their opening six Premier League 2 games in the new term, the youngster seems set to enjoy another year of immense responsibility in seemingly any position he is needed.

What is Brooklyn Lyons-Foster's style of play?

Although the report comes from 2018, SuperHotspur actually details the assets that make Lyons-Foster so revered, which he is sure to have honed in the five years since: “Possessing all the raw attributes a centre half needs, Brooklyn is a player who loves to play it out from the back.

Spurs academy graduates League Appearances Sol Campbell 503 Peter Crouch 467 Luke Young 378 Stephen Carr 377 Nick Barmby 343 All stats via Transfermarkt

“Taking on opposition players in the process he is often seen pinging lovely forward passes. Whilst there is that Stonesesque aspect of his game, there is also a decisiveness which none of our other young defenders possess.”

That niche quality outlined is in reference to Manchester City’s John Stones, who too boasts immaculate ball-playing skills whilst also moving from centre-back to midfield with frequency.

Perhaps, with a little nourishment, Postecoglou could soon be set to unearth his own version of Pep Guardiola’s sensational defensive maestro.

What is John Stones' style of play?

Enjoying what will be his eighth full year at the Etihad since joining for £47.5m, it marked a huge show of faith to spend so heavily on the young stalwart.

However, under the tutelage of the legendary Spanish manager, he has grown into one of the division’s finest in his role, even reinventing a position and helping his side win an unprecedented treble of trophies in 2022/23.

It is when compared to other centre-backs across Europe that the 29-year-old truly shines, as he sits in the top 9% for non-penalty goals per 90, the top 7% for pass completion percentage per 90, the top 8% for progressive carries and successful take ons per 90, and the top 1% for progressive passes received per 90, via FBref.

There are few on the planet as adept in possession as the former Everton man, who seemingly loves to create just as much as he does to defend.

Guardiola would laud the adaptability of his 6 foot 2 ace back in April: “At the same time, it’s a new position for him and he has to be able all the time to concentrate more than when you play as a central defender or other positions.

“When you see the game from behind it’s completely different to when you play in the middle and are surrounded. Some movement and patterns are a little bit more difficult that’s why I appreciate a lot what he has done.”

Fortunately for Postecoglou, Lyons-Foster is already well-versed in operating within that crowded environment mentioned and were he to be trialled in a similar role it could prove extremely profitable almost instantly.

Stones’ technical prowess was further praised by Jamie Carragher, who outlined the new hybrid role he was engineering: “John Stones’s performances since the World Cup in that hybrid role for Man City have been outstanding, we have spoke for years about England having a centre back who can step into midfield & dictate the game. That’s what he did tonight, will Southgate do the same”.

With the new age of centre-backs arguably underpinned by the 67-cap ace, as Barcelona great Gerard Pique noted, every club will now be scampering to secure their own version of Stones.

However, Spurs are seemingly already blessed with a man boasting all the qualities to emulate the master, should Lyons-Foster be given his chance.