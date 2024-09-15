Everton's prospective new owners have an exciting plan for the club in 2025, and are ready to make an immediate splash in the transfer market.

Everton finally braced for takeover

After several failed attempts, it seems that Everton may finally be on the cusp of new ownership. American businessman John Textor, who co-owns Crystal Palace and also owns French side Lyon, is in talks to take charge of the Merseyside club, and has been set a deadline of November 30th to complete a deal for the Premier League outfit.

Any move is contingent on selling his stake in Crystal Palace, though Textor revealed that he has had two "good bids" for his stake in the Eagles, suggesting that it won't be too difficult to give up his part of the south London outfit.

Speaking to the BBC, Textor explained: "If you decide football is what you want in your life, and then somebody comes along and asks you if you want to become the owner of Everton, it's like someone asking you if you want to be President of the United States. Of course you do. Right now, this seems to be our opportunity and we hope to close."

His suggestion it was close was refuted by Everton: "The club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the club.

"While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him, there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction."

However, a takeover does appear to be heading in the right direction, and now one report has detailed exactly what Textor intends to do if and when he takes charge.

January spending planned at Everton

Now, Football Insider report that, should the takeover be successful, the new owners at Everton will be keen to spend heavily in January.

Everton's summer additions Player Fee Iliman Ndiaye €18m Jake O'Brien €19.5m Tim Iroegbunam €10.7m Orel Mangala Loan Jesper Lindstrom Loan Armando Broja Loan Asmir Begovic Free

The club ended the summer transfer window with a positive net spend, having taken £28m more than they shelled out largely thanks to the £50m sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, while they kept hold of fellow high-value asset Jarrad Branthwaite.

As a result of that plus the newfound investment, it is reported that the "expectation is that Textor will provide funds for Sean Dyche to invest in his squad", while reporter Pete O'Rourke adds that there is optimism that Textor will “put his hand in his pocket".

Whether or not financial fair play will allow them to is another matter, with the club still under scrutiny after two points deductions last season for failing to comply with the Premier League's rules and regulations around spending. However, having made money over the summer, the purse strings could well be loosened under the new owners, should they arrive.