Hoping to continue a solid start to the Premier League campaign, Newcastle United may be forced to face off against an Everton side looking to make it two wins in two games without one of Eddie Howe's star men.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies suffered on the injury front last season and felt the impact in full thanks to their poor squad depth. Now, after failing to reinforce Howe's side in the summer transfer window, they could be set to suffer the same problems. Tuesday night's nervy 1-0 victory over Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup certainly suggests that this is very much a squad without strength in depth, even if Fabian Schar's penalty ensured that the job, in the end, was done.

With Everton fresh from their first Premier League victory of the season against Crystal Palace up next, Newcastle's squad is likely to be tested once again, particularly in the attacking department.

With the October international break coming up, Jon Dahl Tomasson's decision in charge of Sweden has provided a huge hint over the fitness of Alexander Isak. As relayed by the Shields Gazette, Tomasson has confirmed that Isak will not feature for Sweden in the international break as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Revealing what is a major blow for Sweden in the Nations League, Tomasson told reporters: “One of the best forwards in the world is missing. He is really disappointed not to be able to contribute and help the team, however, he is not ready to perform due to injury, but I am sure he will come back in November and help us.”

What is a blow for Sweden is also set to be a blow for Newcastle, with Isak now likely to miss his side's clash against Everton, remaining on the sidelines for the third consecutive game.

Newcastle need "excellent" Isak back fit and firing

It was clear before he was forced to sit out of Manchester City and Wimbledon that Isak was not up to full fitness when Newcastle were brushed aside by Fulham, and that makes his recovery all the more important. An Isak at 50% will do the Magpies no favours, but if all involved simply have some patience when it comes to his return, then Howe will have one of the best strikers in the Premier League at his disposal who managed 25 goals in all competitions last season.

Howe, of course, has been a fan of the Swede since his arrival, having instantly praised his forward when he initially completed a move from Real Sociedad. The Newcastle boss said via BBC Sport: "The players have taken to him. He's quite quiet and he's going about his business in a professional way - he's very focused.

"He's asking questions about how we want to play and what's required of him - he's been excellent. I think that showed in his performance on Wednesday. It was one of really good tactical understanding. In a very short time he delivered what we wanted him to do. He showed his ability and the second goal that wasn't given especially was incredible."