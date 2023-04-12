Arsenal are thriving on the pitch of late, and even despite their collapse at Anfield they remain in the driving seat to claim the Premier League title.

However, nothing short of perfection will see them claim the ultimate prize over Pep Guardiola's imperious Manchester City.

Whether they fail or succeed, one thing is for certain: the Gunners will have to continue improving if they are to maintain their stay at the apex of English football once more.

Therefore, investment will be demanded this summer to bolster a squad already laden with talent.

There has been plenty of noise surrounding the undecided future of Folarin Balogun, as someone who could potentially bolster the north London outfit without them having to spend big. However, the 21-year-old is reportedly keen on remaining a first-choice forward, and that future might seem unlikely should he stick around at the Emirates.

With Gabriel Jesus already in his way, and a summer where another top forward could well join, the New York-born ace might seek to join pastures new. However, should Mikel Arteta manage to sign Jonathan David in his place, this will be of little worry to the Spaniard.

Do Arsenal want to sign Jonathan David?

Having first shone in Belgium, earning his move to LOSC Lille, the Canadian finisher has since become one of Europe's most lethal strikers in recent years for a side that has seldom challenged for elite honours.

Across 128 appearances for the French outfit, the 23-year-old has an outstanding 53 goals alongside posting a further nine assists.

This season also sees him top the Ligue 1 scoring charts alongside a certain Kylian Mbappe, further exacerbating his pedigree. Such is the continued brilliance of David, podcaster Tony Marinaro even labelled the 5 foot 9 speedster: "One of the best strikers in the world."

All of these facets culminate to justify Arsenal's interest in the ace, reported by Italian media. However, with an asking price of €50m (£44m) to overcome, this will not be an easy deal to iron out.

These funds, while likely available for a side returning to Champions League football at the very least, would still mark a huge outlay. However, with the number of suitors for Balogun only growing, it seems this young loanee could be the key to ensuring this move goes through.

With the youngster enjoying a fine goalscoring season in senior football, boasting 18 league goals, this still is below David's tally in the same division. The Gunners need instant impact if they are to continue their battle with the Cityzens over the next few years, which is what this Canada international brings given his consistent scoring record.

Should a big offer land for their on-loan superstar, it would be a no-brainer for Arteta to sanction the exit if it meant he could secure Jesus such an imposing striker to compete for a spot with.