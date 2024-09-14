A "world-class" player has held talks to join Arsenal via his representatives, and it is believed sporting director Edu Gaspar is prioritising a deal for him.

Arsenal make 2025 transfer plans as Arteta prepares for Tottenham

Head coach Mikel Arteta, after signing a new three-year contract and committing his future to the club, is now focusing all of his attention on Sunday's looming North London Derby against Tottenham.

Arteta has a few selection headaches to deal with ahead of tomorrow's 14:00 kick off, with summer signing Mikel Merino sidelined after a shoulder injury. According to reports, Merino may not return until mid-October at the earliest, so he is certain to be unavailable, while another star midfielder in Declan Rice is also absent through suspension.

Odegaard was expected to miss Tottenham too, but in some good news for Arsenal, Arteta has refused to rule completely him his captain out of their trip to Spurs. Both Gabriel Jesus and Riccardo Calafiori are racing to be fit for Sunday as well, so the Gunners' injury crisis isn't as bad as first feared.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

However, with both Merino and Rice out, there is a major shortage in Arsenal's midfield. This has led to suggestions that Arteta could drop Kai Havertz into midfield with new arrival Raheem Sterling potentially playing a false-nine role, so it will be interesting to see how the team is indeed set up.

Meanwhile, Edu and the club's recruitment team are already said to be working on new signings for next year off the field. Arsenal are believed to be eyeing Benjamin Sesko ahead of 2025, and have apparently already made contact to gain a head-start on their rivals.

Arsenal have also been linked with Jonathan David this week, as one of Ligue 1's most prolific scorers of the last few seasons will soon be up for grabs at zero cost.

Arsenal open talks with Jonathan David ahead of January swoop

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have opened talks with David's representatives ahead of a move in January - rather than a pre-contract arrangement which would see him join for free next summer.

The Canadian international is said to have rejected two new contract offers from his current club as he seeks a move away, and it is believed Edu is set to prioritise David's signing in the winter window.

Other reports state that Arsenal could tempt David with an offer north of £96,000-per-week, which is surely a real incentive for them to move, considering that salary wouldn't even put the forward in line with Arteta's biggest earners.

Called "world class" by ex-Canada manager Iain Hume, the 24-year-old already boasts 153 senior career goals for both club and country combined.

"At his age, to have such a calmness, and a cool head like that? He is a world class player right now," said Hume in 2022. "That's a Canadian kid. That's the realism now. Name more than five/six strikers in the world better than him -- I think you'll struggle."