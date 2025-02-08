Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the many clubs contending to sign in-demand Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer, with the player now allegedly making a decision on his next landing spot.

Jonathan David scores for fun in France with contract running down

After June 30th, the Canada international will be free to move on to new pastures at zero cost, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

David, who's scored 20 goals across 34 appearances for Lille in all competitions already this season, has entered the final few months of his career at the Ligue 1 club - which has piqued interest from a host of top European sides.

The 25-year-old Brooklyn-native stands out as, potentially, one of the summer's biggest bargain transfers. Despite barely reaching the peak of his career, David's already hit over a century of goals for Lille, 104 to be exact, not to mention 27 assists to go with that truly impressive tally.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

The former Gent sensation's record in front of goal speaks for itself, and while you could make a case that he hasn't been tested in a truly elite division like the Premier League just yet, that argument can be somewhat quashed by David's record in the Champions League.

This term, he's managed six goals in eight Champions League outings. They've come against big-name opposition as well, with David bagging a brace against Atlético Madrid, grabbing Lille's winner in a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid and even scoring at Anfield - alongside another strike against Juventus.

There is little denying that David can be considered an elite-level marksman at this point, making the prospect of signing him for nothing a very tempting proposition.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for David, as have an array of other top European clubs, with journalist Graeme Bailey now sharing a potentially important update on his future.

According to Bailey, writing in a piece for The Boot Room, suitors believe that David has already chosen his preferred next club.

Tottenham held talks with the player's representatives recently, alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham, but it is Barcelona who are leading the race to sign him.

Bailey claims that David has chosen to join Barcelona over Tottenham as his preferred choice, and talks are at an advanced stage. A Barça deal for the centre-forward is said to be close, so if the Lilywhites wish to pull off a hijack, or turn the tide like they did with Mathys Tel, they're already running out of time.

Given Barca are the team David grew up supporting, by his own admission, so Spurs could be facing an uphill battle to beat Hansi Flick's side to his signature.

“[Barcelona] was always the team I grew up supporting," said David in 2024. "When you grow up supporting a team, it’s a dream to play for them."