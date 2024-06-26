A striker who scored 26 goals last season is on the verge of leaving his club, with Chelsea making an approach in the last few days.

Chelsea expected to sign new forward for Maresca

The west Londoners are widely expected to bring in a new forward or two for new head coach Enzo Maresca, having held talks over signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace but to no avail.

Olise chose to join Bayern Munich over Chelsea, so it is back to the drawing board for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in their pursuit of high-profile attackers.

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of sealing a deal for Marc Guiu from Barcelona, but it is believed that he may be joined by another forward. During their talks over bringing in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, which ultimately didn't go anywhere, it was claimed that Chelsea could sign two strikers this summer.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

The Blues relied heavily on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for the majority of their output last season, with Chelsea now searching for a new focal point up front.

David on verge of Lille exit as Chelsea make approach

Lille star Jonathan David has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this week as one option, coming after the 24-year-old racked up an impressive 26 goals across 49 appearances in all competitions.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, taking to X, claims David is on the verge of leaving Lille and Chelsea have made an approach. They've inquired over his availability in the last few days, but are not alone, as West Ham are also very keen.

"He was exactly the type of player you want to coach; he listens and takes advice," said Hanny El-Magraby, a renowned youth coach in Ottawa, on David's rise.

"Jonathan knew what he wanted to accomplish and was willing to listen to people who had experience. I enjoyed coaching the person, not just the player. What impressed me most was him continuing to be the person that he was here and carrying that with him in Europe — leading by example.

"He can be one of the best players in the world in a very short time. The sky is the limit."

Joe Fournier, who also mentored the Canadian at youth level, added that he's made a huge impact on football in his homeland.

"He was the type of student that would show up early and would leave late because he wanted to get as much time as possible on the field with the ball," added Fournier, one of David’s coaches at school level.

"Before, soccer was more of an in-between sport, like in-between [ice] hockey seasons. Now soccer is the sport of choice in some schools. His impact on soccer in Ottawa is huge."