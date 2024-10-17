Jonathan David is a certified goal machine. Since joining Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille from Gent in the summer of 2020, the Canadian striker has scored 92 goals in 196 games. He's netted 26 in each of the last two seasons, and with 8 in 13 games already this term, he's again on course for yet another stellar campaign in front of goal.

Given his proficiency at putting the ball in the back of the opposition's net, it's no surprise that David, 24, has been continually linked with a move away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in recent years. Here's a rundown on who is currently sniffing around the £37.5m-rated star.

Age 24 Positions Striker, Centre-forward Contract expiry June 30, 2025 Wage per week £26,900 (Capology) Market value £37.5m (Transfermarkt) Linked clubs Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle, Aston Villa

Arsenal

Arsenal have been perpetually linked with David since 2021. While their interest in signing the Canada international has yet to come to fruition, next summer could be when they finally land their man.

David will be out of contract and free to leave Lille, and according to Tutto Juve, the Gunners are ready to offer him a contract worth £96,000 per week in order to lure him to the Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal aren't the only team from north London who want to get their hands on David. Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly want to land the forward, who, at just 24, is his national team's joint-top scorer of all time with 30 goals.

Spurs spent £65m to sign England international Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in the summer, but so far this season, he's hit just three goals in eight games. BBC Sport fan writer Ali Speechly recently pleaded with Tottenham to "buy another striker or regret it".

"If we want to compete as a serious top-four team, we need a clear and consistent striker - or two," she wrote.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United's options up top are currently limited, with Alexander Isak and the ever-injured Callum Wilson the only two experienced strikers on their books. And with Wilson now 32 years old and in the final year of his contract, Tutto Juve claims that Newcastle are eyeing up David and are in the "front row" to sign him.

Meanwhile, according to GiveMeSport, the Magpies may try to sign David in January in a cut-price deal in the hope that Lille will accept the offer rather than run the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa had contact with Lille over signing David this summer and, according to recent reports from Italy, will once again go in for the striker next year. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa didn't land David this year because "they could not find an agreement" with the player or Lille.

However, the French club will be out of the equation as of January, with David free to pre-negotiate with a new club in the new year, meaning Villa need only convince the striker himself that Villa Park is the place for him.