After receiving positive news regarding their appeal against their first Financial Fair Play charge, which initially saw them deducted 10 points, Everton have a much stronger chance to secure their Premier League status. Having been handed four points back from their initial deduction, the Toffees now sit five points clear of Luton Town in the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche's side aren't safe yet however, with a second charge pending, and recent reports have only added to the consequences that those at Goodison Park could face if they fail to avoid the drop this season.

Everton transfer news

To their credit, Everton's results and performances on the pitch have often mirrored those of a side sitting comfortably in mid-table. Both Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite have particularly starred for Dyche's side, attracting plenty of interest as a result, to hand the Toffees a potential dilemma.

Onana was reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal during the January transfer window and has since been linked with Chelsea, as well as the Gunners once more. The central midfielder won't come cheap, however, with Everton reportedly demanding a price of £51m for the Belgian this summer.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite has apparently attracted even higher interest. Reports have even suggested that Real Madrid are interested in signing the defender, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, in a deal that could be worth up £75m this summer.

Now, to make matters worse, relegation could also create question marks over the future of Jordan Pickford. According to the Daily Mail, Toffees chiefs believe Pickford will "demand" a transfer if they go down. They did not put a relegation wage cut clause into his contract like with many others, because they fully expect he'd want to leave anyway.

The club have taken measures however to ensure they get good money for his services - the goalkeeper does not have a release clause in his deal, meaning it would simply be a case of tempting clubs into a bidding war.

In one swoop, the Toffees could lose their Premier League status, Onana, Branthwaite and Pickford in the coming months in what would be a disastrous start to the summer.

Everton must keep "superb" Pickford

There are several reasons why Everton need to avoid Premier League relegation and keeping hold of star players is among those reasons. And that includes Pickford. The England international has been one of few consistent performers in Merseyside over the last few years, quickly becoming an important part of any successful relegation battle at Goodison Park.

Everton coach Alan Kelly even held praise for the shot-stopper after England's penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, saying via Everton's official website.