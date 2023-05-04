Arsenal had been struggling before Chelsea visited the Emirates, but as writer Tim Stillman jokingly put it, a: "Low key, uneventful home win against midtable riff raff was exactly what Arsenal needed."

Frank Lampard was brought in to steady the ship and see them out until the campaign's conclusion, but having lost his first six games since returning, it seems the Blues are in worse shape than ever.

Meanwhile, it represented a return to winning ways for Mikel Arteta, who had overseen three draws before their crushing loss to Manchester City.

Having raced into a 3-0 lead, the home support jeered the forlorn visitors, who looked well-beaten before halftime was even called.

What makes the result even more impressive is the host of changes employed by the Spaniard, who handed starts to Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, all of whom had recently been out of the team.

Whilst the trio impressed, it was the latter in particular who truly shone in the engine room ahead of Thomas Partey. It therefore gives credence to the suggestion that the Ghanaian should remain on the sidelines until the Italian drops his levels below that of Tuesday night.

How did Jorginho play vs Chelsea?

Having signed from the west London club in January, the midfielder has been used sparingly since his switch to north London. Their last game marked just his fifth start since the move, and it was arguably his most impressive.

Rising to the occasion, the 31-year-old was a calming presence in the engine room that the Gunners have lacked amidst their recent collapse.

Maintaining a 90% pass accuracy, just ahead of Partey's 88% average for the season, the 76-touch titan was a steady and dependable character in a game that could have gone so embarrassingly wrong.

The £110k-per-week powerhouse showcased all the attributes that had led journalist David Amoyal to brand him "the metronome", and had earned praise from former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique in the past for his national side: "Jorginho is world-class. He is managing the pace of the game against England".

For comparison, when the 29-year-old came from the bench on Tuesday to replace Jorginho, he could only muster a 25% pass accuracy, losing possession three times despite boasting only five touches, and losing his only aerial duel, as per Sofascore.

Partey has admittedly looked sluggish in recent games, with a 6.7 rating or lower now in three of his last five games, so perhaps a spell on the sidelines could benefit the ever-present stopper, who has worked hard across this gruelling campaign.

Meanwhile, his teammate has more than earned such an opportunity to shine.